These truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds are just $35 today

Wireless headphones and earbuds are some of our favorite accessories. If you’re like us, once you cut the cord, it’s hard to go back to something that’s physically tethered. To us, Bluetooth is the way to go.

Plenty of Bluetooth earphones or earbuds still have some degree of a cord; they often need something to connect the left ear to the right ear. But, many newer models are able to take advances in Bluetooth technology. Take for, instance, the XRB true wireless headphones from 1VoiceNYC.

…ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in and around your ear so you can go for a jog, hit the gym, or do your daily commute without having to worry about them falling out…

About

As our Deal of the Day, the 1Voice Bluetooth wireless earbuds deliver an audio experience that is crisp, immersive, and truly 100% wireless. You’ll not find any cords or cables; there’s no mini wire connecting earbuds here.

Indeed, these wire-free earbuds sit comfortably in your ears and offer true stereo playback. What’s more, they can work independently so feel free to use one and leave the other in the charging case.

Features

Wirelessly play your favorite music from your own device w/ Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Enjoy 3 to 4 hours of stereo play & talk time

Recharge your earphones using the included charging case

Enjoy pure audio thanks to the cVc 6.0 active noise-cancellation

Freely make or take calls w/ the built-in mic

Where to Buy

You can purchase the 1Voice XRB true wireless headphones for only $34.99. Normally priced around $119, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a discount of 70% off!

