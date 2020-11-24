Enhance your remote video calls with XSplit VCam, now $19.99

Popular software is the perfect tool for vloggers, game streaming, and more

Stuck working from home and finding yourself confined to a messy room? We feel your pain. It’s tough stuff, to be sure. It can also be embarrassing, too, to be seen on a video call with laundry sitting in the background.

XSplit VCam, on sale for just $19.99 in the AG Deals Store, offers cutting-edge background replacement, removal and blurring with any webcam. Best of all, you don’t need any fancy equipment, lighting rigs, green screens, or extra prep.

Simply open an app, add XSplit VCam as your camera source, and replace, remove, or blur your background. Not only does this tool works Google Meet, Zoom, and Slack, but it’s also a great option for streaming apps, podcast, vlogging, and other video projects.

XSplit VCam works with all major video chat applications and conferencing solutions so feel free to use for remote work, virtual interviews, meetings, teaching, and much more.

XSplit VCam Features

Give your webcam a DSLR or Portrait Mode style effect w/ an adjustable blur slider

Replace your background with an image, video, webpage or YouTube video

Remove & replace your background for Podcasts, vlogs, game streaming, talk shows, video calls and more

Have a high-quality video presentation for remote work, virtual interviews, consultation services, or customer support

Compatible with most video chat software. Including Zoom, Skype for Desktop, Discord, Google Hangouts, WeChat for PC, Viber for PC, Slack for PC, GoToMeeting for PC,

Compatible streaming software: XSplit Broadcaster, XSplit Gamecaster, OBS Studio, Streamlabs OBS, vMix and more.

Get 24/7 support & lifetime updates

You can purchase a lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam for $19.99 (discounted from the normal $59 price).

