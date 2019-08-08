The XT9 headphones are a dirt cheap alternative to the Powerbeats Pro at just $45

Love it or hate it, we’re in the midst of back-to-school shopping season. That means we’re supposed to be buying supplies, new clothes, and making other smart purchases. What happens when you want to treat yourself to something nice like a pair of wireless headphones?

Instead of scraping together hundreds of dollars for overpriced stuff like the Powerbeats Pro, you ought to consider offers like the one currently available from the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

For a limited time you can pick up the XT9 wireless fitness headphones on sale for just $44.99. They’re ergonomically designed and hook behind your ears, just like those expensive models.

Each piece is fitted with its own speaker, microphone, Bluetooth chip and can reach your phone up to 33 feet away. Moreover, they work well on their own or when paired together for stereo music.

With six hours of playtime per charge, they also come with a handy dock so you can replenish the earphones another 2-3 times while on the go. At just a hair under $45, it’s a hell of a lot cheaper than most competition.

Purchase your pair of XT9 wireless fitness headphones from the AndroidGuys Deals Store before the promotion ends. You want some of that 62% discount, right?

