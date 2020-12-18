Time for a new chair? Check out the Yaasa Ergonomic, on sale now

Are you among the countless people who have found themselves working from home because of the pandemic? How long did it take for you to find out that your chair is uncomfortable?

Whether you’re working from a TV tray, a kitchen table, or a makeshift desk, you know that sitting there for a long period of time can be a pain in the back — quite literally.

If it’s time for you to consider a new chair, listen up. The Yaasa Ergonomic Chair, available in the AG Deals Store for just $360, is designed to keep you supported, comfortable, and mobile.

Yaasa Features

Flexible height. Seamlessly adjusts from 17.3″ to 22″

Seamlessly adjusts from 17.3″ to 22″ Comfortable. 20″x20″ cushion, adjust the seat depth

20″x20″ cushion, adjust the seat depth Lean back. Comfortable backrest with stylish mesh

Comfortable backrest with stylish mesh 3D armrest. Adjusts height, width, & position

Adjusts height, width, & position Neck support. Head rest adjusts so you are full supported

Head rest adjusts so you are full supported Moves with you. Sturdy base holds up to 286lbs

The five wheels on the bottom let you move from corner to corner or down the hallway, if needed. Additionally, it has a substantial cushion, comfortable backrest, and adjustable armrests. And because it can be easily adjusted from 17-inches to 22-inches, it can give you the perfect setting.

Availability

Purchase the Yaasa Ergonomic Chari for just $360 in the AG Deals Store and make sure that 2021 is much more comfortable. Order yours in black or white.

