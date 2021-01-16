    Keep your browsing history private; Yodata VPN lifetime subscriptions are just $17.99

    Data is precious and always in-demand. Used properly, data is a wonderful, if not invaluable, tool. The problem is, though, that not everything is on the up-and-up. Indeed, plenty of bad actors want to get their hand on your data.

    If you would rather keep your browsing history private, consider the offer we have in the AG Deals Store today. A lifetime subscription to Yodata VPN and its blazing-fast protection, is just $17.99 right now.

    About Yodata VPN

    In today’s digital age, it’s absolutely essential to protect your browsing activity by using a VPN. Yodata offers a simple privacy solution for all devices with military-grade encryption on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TV, and your router. Yodata VPN operates with 99.9% uptime and gives you access to high-speed servers around the globe. Yodata VPN is extremely committed to your online security.

    • Servers across 50 countries for blazing speed
    • Unlimited traffic & bandwidth
    • Industry-leading AES-256-GCM end-to-end encryption
    • Yodata does not monitor, track, or store what you do online
    • Seamless server switching without any impact on connection
    • Kill switch allows you to cut all connections to your device
    • Works with cutting-edge VPN protocols: OpenVPN, IKEv2, & more
    • Dedicated24/7 support

    Availability

    When you’re ready to stop letting people snoop on your browsing, head to the AG Deals Store and grab your lifetime subscription to Yodata VPN. On sale for just $17.99, it’s nearly 70% off!

