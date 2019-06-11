You won’t find a cheaper price for the LG B8 Series 55″ OLED 4K HDR TV

Our Deal of the Day shaves nearly 50% off the price of the powerful TV

When it comes to televisions, we like ’em big and we like ’em smart. Oh, and we like ’em a inexpensive as possible. The last thing we want to do when sitting down to binge watch a series is scoot closer and/or turn on a bunch of devices. It’s almost 2020 and we demand more of our TVs.

If you’re in the hunt for a new TV, you’ll love the deal we’ve got on the LG B8 Series 55″ OLED 4K HDR TV. Right now the TV is on sale for just $1250, the cheapest price you’ll find. We know, we looked around.

Why would you want the LG B8 Series? For starters it is equipped with Google Assistant and we don’t have to tell you how awesome that is. It’s also compatible with Alexa if that’s your digital assistant of choice. The new LG OLED-exclusive α7 intelligent processor and LG ThinQ AI make this the smartest device in your home.

Enjoy rich colors & impressive visuals w/ exclusive processing technology

Experience the perfect black & intense color of the LG OLED display

Enjoy support of major HDR formats including Dolby Vision™, HDR10 & HLG

Witness a more detailed sound experience w/ Dolby Atmos®

Show off breathtaking photos in your space w/ Gallery Mode

Create a center for your smart home & beyond w/ Google Assistant built-in & support for Amazon Alexa

Of course this is a 4K television set we’re talking about so that means incredible picture quality. And, because it’s an OLED HDR set, you’ll get excellent color range with the most crisp black you’ve ever seen.

Normally, the LG B8 Series 55″ OLED 4K HDR TV runs upwards of $1,700 at online retailers. For a limited time you can order one for just $1,250 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.