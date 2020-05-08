YouCam: Enhance your work-from-home video calls with filters, effects, and more

Raise your hand if you are tired of dealing with the “new normal” already. Yeah, us, too. The routines have changed but they’ve already become just that – routine.

Working from home isn’t as easy as some people might think, what with having limited quarters, roommates, pets, and under-powered hardware. It can be pretty easy to get aggravated by the way things are, we get it.

Video chats and group meetings are part of many daily and weekly work habits. More than ever before we’re using Skype, Hangouts, Facebook, and other services to communicate. And yes, it can be mundane stuff.

YouCam

YouCam is an antidote, of sorts, for those tedious and often ugly virtual meetings. Packed with real-time enhancements, AR effects, professional layouts, distortions, and many other tools, a lifetime license is on sale for just $34.99 right now.

Not only does it help you with your video calls and work-related things, it’s also beneficial to Twitch streamers and users of YouTube Live and Facebook Live.

YouCam Features

Integrate seamlessly into video call & popular streaming services

Apply real-time skin enhancements & makeup to look your best

Add life to your meetings, streams, & broadcasts w/ over 200 augmented reality effects, customized titles, and images

Turn PowerPoint slides into engaging presentations by choosing from a selection of layouts using PiP video or side-by-side display

Use your face as password; Face Login for automatic login to Windows & Face-Out to lock your PC

Enhance webcam photos using a range of brush sizes & colors, or try freestyle drawing using your fingers on a touch-screen

Get Yours On Sale!

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and purchase a lifetime account to YouCam 9 Deluxe for just $34.99. The 30% discount won’t last long so grab yours today!

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.