Grab this pair of Bluetooth headphones for just $24 today

Wireless headphones and earbuds are some of our favorite accessories. Once accustomed to cutting that cord, we found it hard to go back to something that’s physically tethered. To us, Bluetooth is the way to go.

Our deal for you today is the Z99 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones which offer up an audio experience that is crisp, balanced, and wireless. Well, they don’t have to be; you can plug them in, too. Regardless of how you use ’em, they’re yours today with a limited time discount.

USE PROMO CODE: 20SAVE20

With up to five hours of playback per charge, you’ll have enough battery to get you to and from school or work a few days at a time. They pair via Bluetooth 4.0+EDR and come in a variety of color options.

Z99 Features

Enjoy a cutting-edge wireless Bluetooth listening experience

Make & take calls hands-free w/ the built-in microphone

Immerse yourself in the music thanks to elite 40mm drivers

You can purchase the Z99 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (by 1VoiceNYC) for as little as $24 right now. Normally priced around $99, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a double dose of discounts! Simply enter promo code 20SAVE20 at checkout before January 2, 2020 to take advantage. Miss that cutoff? That’s alright! They’re still a steal at $29.99.

Which color will you buy? Black, Rose Gold, Gold, or Silver?

