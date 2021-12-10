When creating a user interface (UI), it is best to sketch out how you want it to look before any coding takes place. You don’t want to start designing a mobile app, website, or other projects without properly planning your UI. A tool used in the industry to accomplish the task of sketching out a UI is called a wireframe. Today we have an amazing deal on a lifetime subscription to Zen Wireframe Pro.

Zen Wireframe Pro features

Select from over 56 ready-made elements so you don’t have to create the wireframe from scratch

Create Wireframes in minutes

The simple and intuitive interface is great for people of all skill levels

Endless options for customizing your wireframe

Invite other team members and clients to view, comment, and edit your work, in real-time

Export as a JPG or PNG

Includes all future updates

Get Started

Normally Zen Wireframe Pro goes for $1080, but you can get your lifetime subscription for only $65.

The only requirements are that you are using the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, or Safari and you redeem your code within 30 days of purchase.

Don’t make the mistake of designing your UI elements on paper or not designing them beforehand. Grab your lifetime subscription today.