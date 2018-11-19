10 essential apps for Android to help you celebrate Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Be prepared for it with these Android apps

Ah, the holiday season is on our doorstep. With a few weeks to go until Thanksgiving, you should consider starting your prep ahead of time to ensure a stress-free celebration.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And to help you prepare and organize the festivities here are ten helpful Android apps you might want to download on your Android phone ASAP.

Ninja Turkey Thanksgiving

But first let’s start off with something lighter. Get in the mood to celebrate Thanksgiving with this fun and addictive game. You get to play as Ninja Turkey, the courageous bird who tries to escape being turned into a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

The game offers 30 challenging levels to play and includes dozens of missions to complete. Get into the fun and help Ninja Turkey face the dangers of Thanksgiving Day.

BigOven

Once the time for fun and games has passed, it’s time to get serious and start thinking about your Thanksgiving dinner. What dishes will you prepare? Should you try something new this year?

BigOven is here to help you answer these questions. Browse through the app’s 350,000 recipe database, set up grocery lists and plan your menu – all from your Android phone. Find the most delicious Thanksgiving recipes simply by using a search bar or by accessing the seasonal collections on your home screen.

What’s more, Big Oven also acts as a social network by allowing you to see what friends, family, and favorite bloggers are making.

Read more: Ring shares Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its smart home products

Trello

Want to make sure you don’t forget anything this Thanksgiving? Download and install Trello to keep all your chores in-check. The app lets you create boards to organize everything you’re working on from cleaning the house to preparing the Thanksgiving meal.

Each main task you add contains three sub-boards which house the activities in your To Do list, those you’re currently handling (Doing), as well as the Completed ones. With a clean, modern-looking interface, Trello makes organizing your daily activities a breeze.

SnipSnap

Throwing an awesome Thanksgiving dinner can get pretty pricey. But coupon app, SnipSnap will help you find the best deals this holiday season. Even more, the application will even notify shoppers if they are in a store where a coupon is applicable. To use it, customers will only have to show their phone to the cashier. Easy breezy!

Hello Vino

Not sure which type of wine would go with the dishes your cooking this Thanksgiving? Then you might want to try out this app which is basically your personal wine assistant. Easily find wines to go with a certain type of meal/food or for a specific occasion with Hello Vino.

And as you go about the business of selecting your preferred wines, the app which uses artificial intelligence will learn your preferences and deliver personalized recommendations based on your activity.

Momondo

Spending Thanksgiving far away from home this year? Momondo helps you find, compare and book flights at the cheapest rates. The Price Calendar tool helps you find the best deals in your budgets by showcasing the average prices on different dates in an interactive calendar.

If you haven’t booked a ticket yet, it’s not too late. Just download the Momondo app from the Google Play Store.

Amazon

Want to make Thanksgiving your favorite holiday? Find out more about the origin of Thanksgiving and the traditions associated with it by doing a little bit of reading. You can get your reading material from Amazon, which features a large library of books, in digital as well as traditional format.

Suggested read: The Thanksgiving Ceremony – New Traditions for America’s Family Feast

Thanksgiving Greeting Cards

As the name suggests, this app lets you send fun and colorful Thanksgiving greeting cards to friends, family, and acquaintances. Easily share your cards with friends on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and more.

Autumn Wallpapers HD 2017

Get yourself in the mood for Thanksgiving by setting seasonal wallpapers on your Android phone. Bring the autumn feeling to your device by installing the Autumn Wallpapers HD 2017 app which houses a pretty extensive collection of beautifully shot autumnal images.

Black Friday 2017

You can take advantage of the free days to get ready for Black Friday which comes immediately after Thanksgiving with this app. Black Friday 2017 brings you the best deals on electronics and tech accessories from top retailers like Walmart, Best Buy or Target at your fingertips. Search deals by store or category and get notifications on the latest news and sale events.