Are you the proud owner of a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus smartphone? We think you’re going to love it because it’s one of the best devices of the year. Now, let’s make sure that gorgeous phone doesn’t get scratched or broken, alright? You need a protective case!

What follows are some of the best cases you’ll find for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. The collection isn’t everything available, of course, but it is a pretty diverse selection.

BodyGuardz Ace Pro

Lightweight, sleek, and ever so protective of your phone, this case absorbs and dissipates impact. Highly transparent, it lets your handset’s color shine through. As low as $35.

Gear4 Denali

One of the toughest cases you’ll find without adding a bunch of bulk, the main strength comes from a reinforced backplate. Toss in the D30 material and you’ve got a phone that withstands 16-foot drops. The gray and orange finish just also happens to be pretty easy on the eyes, too. As low as $50.

MNML

Thin is is with this case. Seriously, this is about as thin of a protective layer you can find for your phone. It keeps your device guarded against scrapes and scratches yet adds almost zero thickness to your phone. Like a fraction of a millimeter. Pick it up in a handful of finishes, including frost. As low as $27.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

This dual layer rugged case features a built-in kickstand that doubles as a ring holder. Oh, and it has a rotating holster, too. With a 20ft drop test rating it ensures no matter where you use this phone its accessible and protected. As low as $27.

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear

Truly clear, this case lets users show off the unique color of their handset. It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, protects against drops of up to 13 feet, and also has Microban protection for bacteria. As low as $40.

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro

With a tough exterior and rugged aesthetics, this case is constructed from a TPU material and metal stripe for protection against drops. Built for an active lifestyle, it will stand up to stains, fingerprints, and scratches. Our favorite part, though, is the sliding mechanism that lets us carry 3-4 cards and leave the wallet behind. As low as $40.

Spigen Liquid Air

Constructed from a shock-absorbing TPU material, this thin case is tougher than it looks. Its patterned design is not only cool looking but it also makes it easier to hold your phone. As low as $20.

Tech21 EvoCheck Smokey/Black

Sturdy and strong yet not overly bulky, this case will safeguard against drops up to 12 feet. With just the right bit of thickness along the edges, you’ll appreciate the added lip around the camera. The accent design looks cool regardless of which color phone you have. As low as $40.

Otterbox Symmetry

Comprised of more than 60% recycled plastic, this one-piece case is both thin and tough. Offered in a variety of colors, it’s infused with an additive that blocks microbial growth. Tested for a crazy amount of drops, it’s also backed by a lifetime warranty. As low as $50.

Incipio Duo

This two-piece protective case is slim and easy to hold with a soft-touch finish that doesn’t scratch or discolor. It’s also reinforced to allow for drops up to 12 feet and comes with a lifetime guarantee. The antimicrobial protection wipes out 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs, too. As low as $30.

Caseology Parallax

Available in a variety of colors, this one has military grade levels of protection. Compatible with wireless charging, it’s slim and secure and the patterned back provides a great ergonomic grip. As low as $25.

Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder

One of the tougher looking cases found on this list, it boasts an armor shell with an impact-resistant core. Oversized buttons make it easy to locate without fumbling. Sold in two colors, it has a honeycomb design which accents your phone in just the right way. As low as $40.

Survivor Strong

Minimal in design, there’s more going on here than meets the eye. Two layers of protection help keep your phone safe to big drops while it stays thin enough for wireless charging and zero interference in 5G connectivity. As low as $30.