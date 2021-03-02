Are you the proud owner of a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone? Amazing! We’re super jealous of you and that monster of a handset. Now, let’s make sure that gorgeous device doesn’t get scratched or broken, alright? You need a protective case!

What follows are some of the best cases you’ll find for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The collection isn’t everything available, of course, but it is a pretty diverse selection.

Advertisements

VRS Design Damda QuickStand Pro

VRS Design Damda QuickStand Pro

A strong and sturdy case, the main draw is its built-in kickstand. With multiple viewing positions available, it’s perfect for catching up on YouTube videos while on lunch break. And while it looks super thick and bulky, it still works for NFC, mobile payments, and most wireless chargers. As low as $30.

Case-Mate Rifle Paper Co.

Case-Mate Rifle Paper Co.

This case may have a slim profile but that doesn’t mean it can’t handle drops. Indeed, it can withstand falls up to 10 feet. The floral design is equal parts fashionable and unique. As low as $40.

Survivor Strong

Survivor Strong

Minimal in design, there’s more going on here than meets the eye. Two layers of protection help keep your phone safe to big drops while it stays thin enough for wireless charging and zero interference in 5G connectivity. As low as $30.

Cyrill Color Brick

Cyrill Color Brick

A slim case with a semi-opaque matte touch, you’ll be able to show the color of your phone off in a subtle manner. The grippy edges make it easy to hold onto while the Air Cushion technology has your back in the event it does fall to the floor. We also dig those flashy yellow buttons, too. As low as $27.

Otterbox Defender

Otterbox Defender

One of the first names in true phone protection, this case keeps your beloved handset tucked away nice and snug. It’s built to handle crazy amounts of drops, is backed by a lifetime warranty, and comes with a holster belt clip that doubles as a kick-stand. As low as $65.

Kerf Wood Case

Kerf Wood Case

Built from sustainable, natural wood, each slim case comes with a suede lining with movable wood buttons. Choose from more than one dozen wood species and decide whether you want custom text or engraving. Every case is handmade and built to order, and is backed by a lifetime warranty. As low as $79.

Ghostek Covert Clear

Ghostek Covert Clear

Available in a variety of colors, these cases provide a number of great features but a price that’s affordable to all. Elevated bumpers protect the display on the front while the raise edge keeps your cameras from scuffs on the rear. Built to handle drops up to eight feet, the R2x technology is visibly present in the corners and toss in just an extra bit of style. As low as $15.

Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder

Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder

One of the tougher looking cases found on this list, it boasts an armor shell with an impact-resistant core. Oversized buttons make it easy to locate without fumbling. Sold in two colors, it has a honeycomb design which accents your phone in just the right way. As low as $50.

Caseology Skyfall

Caseology Skyfall

Constructed of two layers, one is soft TPU material that’s soft yet protective, while the other is a hard polycarbonate bumper for the edges. The extra reinforcement will help should you drop your phone. Not that you’d ever do that. As low as $30.

Skinit Clear Case

Skinit Clear Case

Constructed from a scratch-resistant clear plastic shell, these cases can be ordered to match your style and interests. Whether it’s Marvel, DC, Hello Kitty, Disney, NBA, NFL, NCAA, or something else, there are seemingly endless colors and designs. As low as $20.

Gear4 Havana

Gear4 Havana

This lightweight case offers reinforced corners, top, and bottom, providing superior protection against drops up to ten feet. The RepelFlex antimicrobial coating guards against degradation and growth of odor-causing bacteria. The smoke color is transparent enough to show off the color of your phone. As low as $30.

Lifeproof NËXT Antimicrobial

Lifeproof NËXT Antimicrobial

Dirtproof, snow-proof, and drop-proof, this case has a clear shell that’s wrapped with a color bumper to accent your phone’s flashy design. Constructed of 50% recycled plastic, its antimicrobial protection keeps many common bacteria at bay. As low as $80.

Incipio Grip

Incipio Grip

Having a phone case that handles drops is nice, but we don’t really want to worry about that do we? This case has multidirectional grip along the edges so your handset doesn’t go tumbling out of hand. But, unless it’s falling more than 14 feet you shouldn’t stress. Oh, and there’s a lifetime guarantee behind it all. As low as $40.