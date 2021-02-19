Verizon might be the largest wireless service provider in the United States, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one that uses its towers. Indeed, there are other brands and services which pay for access to Verizon’s network.

Each of these mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) offers its own rate plans, phone selection, billing, and customer service. These companies simply rely on Verizon for cellular coverage.

If you have Verizon and want to switch providers, you may want to hold on to your device. After all, you paid for it and aren’t ready to give it up. Or, maybe you just love the coverage.

We’ve gathered up some of the cheapest rate plans you can find for the various carriers that use Verizon’s network. This isn’t every option available, but rather a list of the ones we like best.

Visible

As the only rate plan offered at this carrier, $40 per month gives subscribers unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data. Also included is access to Verizon 5G and unlimited mobile hotspot capabilities with speeds up to 5Mbps. The phone selection isn’t huge, but it’s getting better all the time.

The Party Pay option is a fun way of grouping multiple lines together. Everyone gets their own account and prices drop based on the number of users. How cool is that?

For a limited time you can get your first month for only $25.

CREDO Mobile

For $50 per month subscribers can have unlimited talk and text with 3GB of data. If you tend to use WiFi for much of your data consumption, this may be a good option. Also includes unlimited calls to Canada and Mexico. Oh, and feel good knowing that a portion of your bill goes to nonprofits.

GreatCall

Designed with senior citizens in mind, this rate plan gives customers unlimited talk and text and it comes with a health and safety package with 5Star Service for emergency situations.

Net10

Among the cheapest rate plans you’ll find with “unlimited” data, this $20 option gives subscribers 2GB of high speed access. Hit the threshold and speeds are slowed to 2G for the rest of the month, but that might not matter to its target users. Also comes with unlimited talk and text.

Straight Talk

Pick up unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of high speed data for the price of a steak dinner. Of course, you can have more data after hitting the threshold, but it’s slowed to 2G for the rest of the billing cycle. Save a buck on your plan each month by signing up for automatic refills.

Total Wireless

Unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of 4G LTE data is yours for just $35 per month. Enroll in automatic bill payment and you can get it for just $33.20. Also cool, the plan now includes mobile hotspot, too

TracFone

The new TracFone plans are much more appealing all around, but especially for those who like data. Now, for just $30 per month you get unlimited talk, text, and 3GB high-speed data. Not only that, but you also get to carry unused data over for as long as you stay an active subscriber. Get your first two months for just $25 each.

US Mobile

This no-contract plan includes unlimited talk and text, plus unlimited data at “fast” speeds, or up to 5Mbps. For an extra five bucks per month users can get a much quicker (200+ Mbps) data connection while another $5 adds 10GB worth of mobile hotspot. Not too shabby for $50.

Xfinity Mobile

Nice and simple, this all-inclusive plan gives users unlimited calls, texting, and 4G LTE. Oh, and it also includes personal hotspots and even allows for 5G where available. The only major caveat here is that it requires a post-pay subscription to a residential Xfinity Internet service first. If you’re a bundler, you’ll love this one.

