10 things we’re excited about from Samsung Unpacked 2019 and 1 we’re not

More Power

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 family wouldn’t be near as tempting if it didn’t mean also getting more power. Thanks to the use of a new 7nm processor and upgraded GPU the S10 will see a boost of up to 29% in CPU performance and up to 37% in GPU performance over the Galaxy S9. Not only that but you can now also get up to 12GB of RAM.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Foldable Phones

The Samsung Galaxy Fold isn’t the first foldable phone on the market but it is the first time we’ve seen Samsung try it. Why is this important? With Samsung entering this new category of smartphone, it is sure to gain more traction.

What that means for us, is more manufacturers entering this category and a better chance we’ll see phones evolve more in the future. At the moment it still comes off as more of a proof of concept, but in a few years, we could be looking at something truly compelling.

More Cameras

Yesterday Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S10 5G with six cameras in them. While the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 plus both have a total of five cameras. With all these cameras we have gained the ability to have multiple lens options similar to pro DSLR cameras. All with the added bonus of never having to carry a big bulky camera and manually swapping lenses.

Now if you want to zoom in, zoom way out, or get the perfect selfie with a blurred background the S10 will have you covered. As a huge fan of super wide angle cameras, I’m particularly excited to see Samsung has finally added one to their flagship phones. I can’t wait to get my hands on one to try it out.

Wireless Charging

Wireless charging is nothing new, it has been around for many years now. However, it has grown in popularity these past few years. Now, it has even learned a new trick. Not only will you be able to charge your phone wirelessly but it will also be able to charge other devices.

With the new PowerShare feature on the S10 models and Galaxy Fold, you’ll have the ability to charge up your accessories or give your friend’s phones a little boost. It couldn’t be more perfect that the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Active both support wireless charging.

Longer Battery Life

The new PowerShare feature would be pretty useless if your phone didn’t have enough juice to get through the day. Fortunately, the new S10 models feature even longer battery life, up to 25% longer. Samsung says this happens through the use of software power management which optimizes the CPU usage of apps on your phone. It’s also likely that the new SoC plays a role here as well as each generation becomes more efficient.

5G Connectivity

Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 5G at Unpacked yesterday bringing new network connectivity options to the S series. The prevalence of 5G wireless networks is going to open a whole new world of possibilities. These new networks feature lightning fast speeds and ultra-low latency, 5G networks are going to be a game changer.

It will bring new experiences to life using AR and allow for streaming games as well as faster streaming for videos. Unfortunately, most won’t be able to take advantage of it until 5G networks become more widespread.

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

One of the standout features of the new Galaxy S10 models yesterday is the in display fingerprint scanner. This new feature really started gaining traction in phones last year but this is the first time Samsung has included one. Previous phones using this technology such as the OnePlus 6T opted for optical scanners.

With the Galaxy S10 Samsung has chosen to go with a more secure ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. This uses sound waves that travel through the display to make a map of your fingerprint. What that means is, it will be more difficult to trick or try to bypass than optical scanners.

Smaller Bezels, More Screen

It’s not secret, bezels have been shrinking as every manufacturer strives to give us a bezeless display. Samsung just gave us the smallest bezels we’ve ever seen on one of their phones. By utilizing techniques to hide the sensors and include the hole punch for the cameras, Samsung has shrunk the top and bottom bezels more than ever.

Galaxy Active

The new Galaxy Active smartwatch is the next in Samsung’s line up of fitness based wearables. What has us particularly excited about it is the blood pressure monitor and stress tracking. The Galaxy Active will now be able to not only track your exercise routines but help monitor more of your health.

More Choices

Samsung just announced a total of four models for the S10. There have never been so many models in the S series before. As a consumer, more choices equals the greater likelihood that you’ll find the product that truly suits you. Maybe you don’t care to pay for extra cameras, maybe you want a 5G enabled phone, maybe you love a larger screen. With so many choices and options to choose from it’ll be easier to find just what is right for you, and that’s always a good thing.

Higher Prices

It seems this was inevitable, but that doesn’t mean we have to be happy about it. Unfortunately, more choices did not equal more affordable prices. This had to be our least favorite moment of Samsung Unpacked. Starting at $749 for the lowest tier Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 steps it up to $899, and finally the Galaxy S10 plus jumping up to $999. Even with trade-in deals and promotions, there is no getting around it, the new Galaxy S10 models will leave a dent in your bank account.