6 things we like about the new OnePlus 6T

During an event in New York City earlier this week, OnePlus unveiled the much-anticipated follow-up to the OnePlus 6, which arrives with a number of new hardware specs and features.

The OnePlus 6T is set to go on sale soon, so with the imminent release here are six things we like about the new device.

If you’re still pondering whether you should get the OnePlus 6T or not, this article will hopefully help you in making up your mind.

New look

This past year, the notch has become the go-to design element for many top Android smartphones. But in many cases (see the Pixel 3 XL), the notch is wide and runs across a large portion of the top of the screen.

The OnePlus 6 also had a notch, albeit smaller compared to other flagships. But with the OnePlus 6T, the company wanted to offer even more display real estate, so it implemented a tiny waterdrop-shaped notch, which only contains the selfie camera.

The bottom bezel has also been shrunken down, thus ensuring the display is more expansive than it has ever been on a OnePlus phone. The screen takes up 86% of the front surface, and it’s covered with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

It’s a 6.41-inch AMOLED display, by the way, with FHD+ resolution. OnePlus has yet to make the jump to QHD+, but even so, we expect the panel to be excellent.

In-display fingerprint sensor

The biggest change brought by the OnePlus 6T is the in-display fingerprint sensor. The unlocking sensor no longer lives on the back on the device and has now moved to live underneath the display.

It’s an optical affair that shines green light to ensure every detail is captured when a fingerprint is registered. The company claims that the in-display fingerprint technology it uses it’s the fastest around, taking just 0.34 seconds to unlock the device.

The phone also offers face unlock, so users have a choice when it comes to unlocking the display.

Big battery

The OnePlus 6T arrives with one of the biggest batteries we’ve seen on a OnePlus device. Compared to the OnePlus 6’s 3,300 mAh power box, the OnePlus 6T gets a superior 3,700 mAh one.

Given how well optimized the OnePlus 6 was and how long the battery lasted, we’ll have to assume the 6T will perform even better. Actually, the company says users should expect to see a 23% increase in overall battery life, but we’ll have to wait for reviews to be able to actually confirm that.

What’s more, you also get fast charging which has been rebranded from Dash Charge to Fast Charge on the new model. The technology should users to juice up the device in no time. We expect the OnePlus 6T will be fully charged in about an hour an a half.

Android Pie with OxygenOS 9.0

OnePlus is among the few Android OEMs that jumped on board the Android Pie train very early on. The OnePlus 6 already received the stable update and now the OnePlus 6T comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company’s own OxygenOS skin on top.

Obviously, you can expect a very clean and fast user experience. All the new features of Android Pie are to be found on board including improved navigation gestures. On top of that, you’ll also find OnePlus’ own set of exclusive features.

For example, there’s a new Smart Boost tool, which improves the app cold-start speeds by up to 20% by storing data from frequently used apps in the phone’s RAM.

New camera modes

While the main camera hasn’t changed all that much since the OnePlus 6 in terms of hard specs, the 6T does bring some novelties to the table. We still have the 16MP+20MP sensor duo, both of which flaunt f/1.7 aperture. The main camera also has OIS (optical image stabilization) and EIS (electronic image stabilization).

On the OnePlus 6T, users will get two new shooting modes: Nightscape and Super Slow Motion. The latter allows you to shoot 1080p resolution video at 240fps. As for Nightscape, the feature lets you capture low-light photos with improved clarity, less noise and more accurate color reproduction.

What’s more, the OnePlus 6T also brings something called Studio Lighting, which is a feature that allows users to enhance the luminosity in portraits.

Readily available

You won’t have to wait long to be able to get the OnePlus 6T. The company will start selling the handset as soon as tomorrow via its official website.

What’s more, for the first time ever, T-Mobile will also be offering the device in the US. So the OnePlus 6T will be the company’s most widely available phones.

Not only that, but the OnePlus 6T is also fully certified to work on Verizon Wireless, unlike the previous iterations.