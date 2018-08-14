Android Pie update tracker (HTC, Essential, Sony, Xiaomi and more!)

Last week, Google pushed out the newest version of Android called Pie. The update brings plenty of exciting new features and updates to play with, so naturally, users are quite eager to try them out for themselves.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

But the big question following almost every major Android release each year is: will my phone get it? And when?

Well to cut through some of the speculation and uncertainty, some OEMs have already released statements promising the Android 9.0 Pie update for some of their devices.

You can already get Android Pie if you have one of Google’s own Pixel phones or the Essential PH-1. But the new update is also coming to a number of other handsets in the near feature. Check the list below to see which devices will be part of the first wave getting the Pie treatment.

HTC

HTC was among the first Android manufacturer to provide a statement regarding plans to release the Pie update for some of its handsets.

We're pleased as pie to confirm updates to Android Pie for the HTC U12+, U11+, U11, and U11 life (Android One). Timeframes for roll-out will be announced in due course. We can't wait to know what you think of Google's freshest slice of Android! pic.twitter.com/mPJePFegne — HTC (@htc) August 10, 2018

According to a Tweet by the company, the HTC U12+ flagship, as well as the U11+, U11 and U11 Life will be getting Android 9.0 soon. Indeed the time frame is quite vague, so we don’t really expect the rollout to happen too fast. But then again, HTC could end up surprising us.

Sony

Sony has also already made plans to bring the Android Pie update to some of its phones. The company isn’t really known for providing fast updates, but hey maybe this year Sony wants to do things a little bit differently.

The company will apparently roll out the Android Pie update for six smartphone models between September and November. This will include the Sony Xperia XZ2 (which is part of the Android P Beta), Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XZ Premium.

Sony is also getting ready to launch a new flagship, the Xperia XZ3 at IFA 2018 which is scheduled to start at the end of this month. In all likelihood, the smartphone will launch with Android 9.0 out of the box.

Huawei

Huawei has been notoriously slow when it comes to providing updates for devices. But surprisingly the Chinese tech giant has already confirmed it has already begun testing the Pie update for a number of handsets including the P20 flagships, Mate 10 Pro, Honor 10 and Honor View10.

Nokia

HMD, who is on the list of beta partners for Android 9.0 Pie plans to bring the update to all of its Android smartphones, even the most low-end ones like the Nokia 1.

However, the initial rollout will most likely include the newer devices like the:

Nokia 7 Plus (was part of the Android P Beta)

Nokia 8 Sirroco

Nokia 6 (2018)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 2.1

Hi, Android Pie will be available for the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8. Roll-out will be phased as usual to secure quality delivery. Nokia 7 Plus is part of the Android One program, which guarantees two years of software updates, including Pie. — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) August 8, 2018

HMD also confirmed its last year’s models including the Nokia 8, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 will be getting the Pie treatment, as well.

OnePlus

The OnePlus 6 was part of the Android P beta program, but the official update will come to devices that participated in the beta sometime this autumn. OnePlus’ older devices including the 5T, 5, 3T and 3 are also expected to receive the update.

Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S was also part of the devices included in the Android P program. While the beta which is currently available offers a Pure Android experience, the stable Android Pie update will mark the reintroduction of MIUI. The stable update should arrive sometimes this autumn, although we don’t have an exact date to share with you.

As you might have noticed this post leaves out companies like Motorola, Samsung or LG. That’s because so far they haven’t shared any info regarding which of their devices will get the new Android P update.

We’ll continue to update the list as more information becomes available.