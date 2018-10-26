The Google Pixel 3 is your best bet for a pure Android experience paired with flagship hardware. It’s not only the best of Google but it’s also one of the best phones you can buy today. As is the situation with all expensive gadgets, you’ll want to protect that beloved handset. Whether it’s something ultra-strong, simple and practical, or somewhat flashy, there’s plenty of cases to choose from. Here are some of the best Pixel 3 cases available.
Moko Clear Case
Transparent, but still reinforced for drops and bumps, this lets you show off that really cool design of the Pixel 3. The flexible and soft TPU rubber bumper edges and hard PC back work together to protect the phone from all angles. Cutouts give you full access to the speakers, cameras, and other ports. $7 at Amazon
Google Fabric Case
With multiple colors to choose from, the Google case feels really nice to the touch. The knit exterior complements your device and looks right at home with the Google Home family of products. It doesn’t add any unnecessary bulk to the phone and squeezing for Google Assistant is as responsive as ever. Chose from Carbon, Indigo, Fog, and Pink Moon. $40 at Google
Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU Case
Available in a variety of colors, this one is a nice balance of elegance and practicality. There’s a subtle wire pattern that runs horizontally throughout the main part of the case with a carbon fiber approach at the top and bottom. Thin and flexible, it’s a little more stylish approach to protection. $8 at Amazon
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
With a bad-ass carbon fiber design the all-black case looks mean and rugged. The military-grade certification tells us that it actually is. Still, it’s flexible enough to go on easily with buttons that respond nicely to the touch. It ain’t fancy, but it’s practical and affordable. $13 at Amazon
Anccer Colorful Series Case
When you want to add a splash of color and don’t like the bullk associated with most phone cases, you go with something like this. Offered in more than a few colors, it’s thin and yet still shockproof. Smooth and shiny luxury at an affordable price. $13 at Amazon
Asmart Drop Protection Case
The dual layer design features a TPU rubberized inner case and a hard PC outer shell. It goes on easy, but stays put and provides an anti-slip pattern that resembles what you’ll find on a football. Choose from a handful of colors to compliment your personality. $8 at Amazon
Incipio DualPro Case
Peace of mind comes in the form of two layers of protection; the inner core absorbs shock while the outside withstands scratches. Improving on its classic design, the Incipio case is attractively slim and comes in Rose Gold and Black. $30 at Incipio
Lifeproof NËXT Case
For the most physically demanding of lifestyles, this is the case to get so you can sleep easy at night. Protected against drops of two meters, it also blocks snow, dirt, dust, and general debris. Transparent and more sleek than you’d expect, it’s your last line of defense. $80 at Lifeproof
Otterbox Symmetry Case
Don’t worry about drops and dings when you’ve got one of these on as it comes from one of the first names in phone protection. It goes on in a single piece but shields your device like it has a dozen layers. Active Edge works surprisingly well with the case on yet its edges maintain a solid line of rigidity. We like the Gradient Energy color but there are others to choose from. $45 at Otterbox
Poetic Revolution Case
Want a phone case that looks like it was carved from a robot? This one’s gonna protect you from the front and back and it’ll keep all of your ports safe, too. It’s a great shell for the rough-and-tumble user and it just also happens to feature a built-in kickstand. Choose from blue, silver, and black. $17 at Amazon
Maxboost Wallet Case
Keep your wallet at home because this case allows you to carry cash and credit cards. The magnetic lock design snaps things up tightly and hides your screen from life’s scrapes and scratches. Crafted by PU Leather, the case is convenient, tough, and has a lifetime warranty. $10 at Amazon
Digital Hutty Dual Layer Case
Stylish and attention-grabbing, the case is comprised of two components. The inside is made of silicone while the outer shell is lightweight plastic. Easy to put on, it’s durable and has cutouts for the fingerprint reader and cameras. This is the kind of case you rock when you want to show off a flagship phone. $11 at Amazon