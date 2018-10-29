The Google Pixel 3 XL is that big, beautiful pure Android experience you’ve been itching for all year. It’s already one of our favorite phones and we’re just getting started with it. The phone represents the best of Google’s hardware and its increasingly smarter operating system. To that end, you don’t want to damage the beloved handset. So, whether you want something stylish and snazzy or something super strong, there are plenty of cases to choose from. Here are some of the best Pixel 3 XL cases available.
Incipio DualPro Case
Peace of mind comes in the form of two layers of protection; the inner core absorbs shock while the outside withstands scratches. Improving on its classic design, the Incipio case is attractively slim and comes in Rose Gold and Black. $30 at Incipio
Lifeproof NËXT Case
For the most physically demanding of lifestyles, this is the case to get so you can sleep easy at night. Protected against drops of two meters, it also blocks snow, dirt, dust, and general debris. Transparent and more sleek than you’d expect, it’s your last line of defense. $80 at Lifeproof
Otterbox Symmetry Case
Don’t worry about drops and dings when you’ve got one of these on as it comes from one of the first names in phone protection. It goes on in a single piece but shields your device like it has a dozen layers. Active Edge works surprisingly well with the case on yet its edges maintain a solid line of rigidity. We like the Gradient Energy color but there are others to choose from. $50 at Otterbox
VRS Design Crystal Chrome Case
Because protection isn’t necessarily synonymous with bulky, black, and ugly. This is the sort of case you get when you want to let everyone know what color you picked for that beautiful phone. A TPU bumper and a hard polycarbonate (PC) backplate allow your phone to be seen, yet still provide flexible and tough protection. The raised edges keep you from resting your phone directly on surfaces while the corner air cushions ensure great drop protection. $24 at VRS Design
Tech21 Evo Check
Available in two color options (Smoky Black/Ultra Violet), this case lets you keep things nice and clear, but with twist. Yes, you’ll be able to see through the case to admire the color of the phone, but it also has a nice check pattern. It’s subtle stuff but makes a big difference in that otherwise boring black. Oh, and it also survives drops of 12 feet, too. $45 at Tech21
Digital Hutty Dual Layer Case
Stylish and attention-grabbing, the case is comprised of two components. The inside is made of silicone while the outer shell is lightweight plastic. Easy to put on, it’s durable and has cutouts for the fingerprint reader and cameras. This is the kind of case you rock when you want to show off a flagship phone. $11 at Amazon
Moko Clear Case
Transparent, but still reinforced for drops and bumps, this lets you show off that really cool design of the Pixel 3 XL. The flexible and soft TPU rubber bumper edges and hard PC back work together to protect the phone from all angles. Cutouts give you full access to the speakers, cameras, and other ports. $7 at Amazon
Google Fabric Case
With multiple colors to choose from, the Google case feels really nice to the touch. The knit exterior complements your device and looks right at home with the Google Home family of products. It doesn’t add any unnecessary bulk to the phone and squeezing for Google Assistant is as responsive as ever. Chose from Carbon, Indigo, Fog, and Pink Moon. $40 at Google
Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU Case
Available in a variety of colors, this one is a nice balance of elegance and practicality. There’s a subtle wire pattern that runs horizontally throughout the main part of the case with a carbon fiber approach at the top and bottom. Thin and flexible, it’s a little more stylish approach to protection. $8 at Amazon
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
With a bad-ass carbon fiber design the all-black case looks mean and rugged. The military-grade certification tells us that it actually is. Still, it’s flexible enough to go on easily with buttons that respond nicely to the touch. It ain’t fancy, but it’s practical and affordable. $13 at Amazon
Anccer Colorful Series Case
When you want to add a splash of color and don’t like the bullk associated with most phone cases, you go with something like this. Offered in more than a few colors, it’s thin and yet still shockproof. Smooth and shiny luxury at an affordable price. $13 at Amazon
Moment Photo Case
Made from absorbent TPU that doesn’t add unwanted bulk, the case comes with an attachment point for lanyard, and adds extra grip to your phone. The phone houses one of the best mobile cameras on the planet, so why not take things up a notch? The add-on wide-angle, telephoto, macro, and other lenses attach directly onto the case and up your photo game. Pick from three different colors/finishes. $30 at Moment
Poetic Revolution Case
Want a phone case that looks like it was carved from a robot? This one’s gonna protect you from the front and back and it’ll keep all of your ports safe, too. It’s a great shell for the rough-and-tumble user and it just also happens to feature a built-in kickstand. Choose from blue, silver, and black. $17 at Amazon
Maxboost Wallet Case
Keep your wallet at home because this case allows you to carry cash and credit cards. The magnetic lock design snaps things up tightly and hides your screen from life’s scrapes and scratches. Crafted by PU Leather, the case is convenient, tough, and has a lifetime warranty. $10 at Amazon
Obliq K3 Case
Features three interior card slots, one interior side pocket, and one exterior card slot. Design with premium synthetic leather, the case gives a smart and sophisticated solution to clean up and declutter your life. Internally, the PC material secures your device from drops and falls. Externally, the engineered cutouts are precise and allow for easy access to buttons and still allow for third-party jacks and ports. $21at Obliq
Kerf Wooden Case
When you want to flex on your friends, you turn to unconventional materials. Say goodbye to plastic and hello to wood. Choose from some 19 wood species, each of which has a different color and grain. All of the, though are unique. Moreover, go for custom text or imagery and really capture your essence in a one-of-a-kind case. From $79 at Kerf
Cimo Slim Grip Case
Flexible and built for shocks and drops, the case is slim and easy to hold. A slight raised lip around the edge protects your screen when you flip the phone over on its face. Buttons respond well to the touch while adding just a smidge of texture to things. Pick from Blue, Purple, or Clear, all of which are gentle shades. $8 at Amazon
ESR Essential Zero Case
Super thin and light, this case provides next to zero bulk to your phone. It’s only 1mm thick yet the soft TPU keeps your device from picking up an ugly scratch or blemish. The raised camera and screen edges ensure you can flip the handset over on its face without scuffing the screen. The microdot pattern puts just the right amount of breathing room, keeping your phone from appearing wet. $16 at Amazon