The LG V40 ThinQ is one of the most revolutionary phones of all time, let alone 2018. With its five cameras, super-smart artificial intelligence, and incredible hardware, it’s the sort of device that runs circles around the competition. If you’re among those who have invested in the gorgeous monster, you’ll want to ensure it stays safe. To that end, you need a case. Whether it’s something simple and understated, practical, or overly flashy, there’s plenty of to choose from. Here are some of the best LG V40 ThinQ cases available.
Ringke Onyx Case
Offered in Black or Lilac Purple, this TPU case is slim and flexible and withstands the scuffs and scratches that come from everyday life. Precision cutouts and responsive buttons give you the same access and functionality that comes without a case. A small lanyard hole can be found on the side, letting you double up on peace of mind. $10 at Amazon
Arkour Minimalist Ultra Thin Case
Available in a variety of colors, you can pick this slim case up in either smooth or gravel finishes. The former is sleek and silky with a texture that minimizes fingerprints. The latter provides a sandstone-like material that grips nicely for sure-handed usage. The case has a low profile that adds very little to the size and weight, adding more than a splash of color in the process. Thanks to the raised lip you can feel confident flipping the phone over on its face. $12 at Amazon
Urban Armor Gear Plasma Series Case
Your phone is a lean, mean, multi-tasking machine so give it a case that fits the bill. Offered in Ice or Ash options, this one is much lighter than it looks. Don’t be fooled by the weight, though, the case stands up to nicks, bumps, and drops. In fact, its MIL STD 810G rating meets military drop tests. At ease, solider. $40 at Urban Armor Gear
One Tough Shield Dual Layer Case
The inside is made of durable TPU that absorbs drops and shock while the outer shell is rigid poly-carbonate plastic. It’s a no-frills option that keeps a little bit of money in your pocket. Plus, thanks to the digital camo print, it’s not like the other cases here. We have a hard time blindly following what everyone else does, too. $12 at Amazon
Incipio DualPro Case
Peace of mind comes in the form of two layers of protection; the inner core absorbs shock while the outside withstands scratches. Improving on its classic design, the Incipio case is attractively slim and comes in Rose Gold and Black. $30 at Incipio
Poetic Revolution Case
Want a phone case that looks like it was carved from a robot? This one’s gonna protect you from the front and back and it’ll keep all of your ports safe, too. It’s a great shell for the rough-and-tumble user and it just also happens to feature a built-in kickstand. Choose from blue, silver, and black. $17 at Amazon
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
With a bad-ass carbon fiber design the all-black case looks mean and rugged. The military-grade certification tells us that it actually is. Still, it’s flexible enough to go on easily with buttons that respond nicely to the touch. It ain’t fancy, but it’s practical and affordable. $13 at Amazon
Asmart Drop Protection Case
The dual layer design features a TPU rubberized inner case and a hard PC outer shell. It goes on easy, but stays put and provides an anti-slip pattern that resembles what you’ll find on a football. Choose from a handful of colors to compliment your personality. $8 at Amazon
NageBee Snap-on Premium Wood & Fabric Case
Your phone has five cameras, why not go with a case that has two different materials? This one combines both wood and fabric in a way that signals you’re much more sophisticated than most people expect. And, the price is low enough that you feel smarter than those haters, too. $7 at Amazon
Otterbox Defender Case
Don’t worry about drops and dings when you’ve got one of these on as it comes from one of the first names in phone protection. With multiple layers of security, there’s someone watching your back, and front. It’s rugged yet refined, modern, yet classic. Pick yours up in Black or Bespoke Way (dark blue). $60 at Otterbox
Moko Clear Case
Transparent, but still reinforced for drops and bumps, this lets you show off that really cool design of the Pixel 3. The flexible and soft TPU rubber bumper edges and hard PC back work together to protect the phone from all angles. Cutouts give you full access to the speakers, cameras, and other ports. $9 at Amazon
Love Mei Powerful Series
Available in black or silver, this one is an affordable way to make your phone strong enough to withstand the elements. We’re talking protection against shock, dust, scratches, and dirt. It might not be the most stylish thing ever but it ensures that investment stays tucked away like a cozy little baby — a baby that can take 6 foot drops and supports wireless charging. $25 at Amazon