The LG V40 ThinQ is one of the most revolutionary phones of all time, let alone 2018. With its five cameras, super-smart artificial intelligence, and incredible hardware, it’s the sort of device that runs circles around the competition. If you’re among those who have invested in the gorgeous monster, you’ll want to ensure it stays safe. To that end, you need a case. Whether it’s something simple and understated, practical, or overly flashy, there’s plenty of to choose from. Here are some of the best LG V40 ThinQ cases available.

See Also: Best cases for the Google Pixel 3 XL