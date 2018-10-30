The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the big screen, stylus-totin’ powerhouse of a smartphone that gets better with every release. If you’re a fan of top-tier hardware and a modern approach to Android, this phone is high on your list.
Should you have one of these devices, you’ll want to protect your investment. We’ve picked out some of the best Galaxy Note 9 cases you can purchase.
$20 and Under
Spigen Tough Armor Case
With a bad-ass carbon fiber design the all-black case looks mean and rugged. The military-grade certification tells us that it actually is. Still, it’s flexible enough to go on easily with buttons that respond nicely to the touch. It ain’t fancy, but it’s practical and affordable. $13 at Amazon
Maxboost Wallet Case
Keep your wallet at home because this case allows you to carry cash and credit cards. The magnetic lock design snaps things up tightly and hides your screen from life’s scrapes and scratches. Crafted by PU Leather, the case is convenient, tough, and has a lifetime warranty. $11 at Amazon
Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU Case
Available in a variety of colors, this one is a nice balance of elegance and practicality. There’s a subtle wire pattern that runs horizontally throughout the main part of the case with a carbon fiber approach at the top and bottom. Thin and flexible, it’s a little more stylish approach to protection. $8 at Amazon
Poetic Revolution Case
Want a phone case that looks like it was carved from a robot? This one’s gonna protect you from the front and back and it’ll keep all of your ports safe, too. It’s a great shell for the rough-and-tumble user and it just also happens to feature a built-in kickstand. Choose from blue, silver, and black. Blue, pink, or black, they all look awesome. $17 at Amazon
Mofi Fabric Case
Glass and metal are nice and all, but they can sometimes feel cold to the touch. What’s more, they open your phone up to potential scratches and scrapes. This flexible and case is slim and easy to hold and is wrapped in a fabric. Offered in three colors, it’s not going to add bulk or weight to your Note 9. Pick from Black, Brown, or Gray, all of which match any style. $13 at Amazon
Moko Clear Case
Transparent, but still reinforced for drops and bumps, this lets you show off that really cool color you picked for the Galaxy Note 9. The flexible and soft TPU rubber bumper edges and hard PC back work together to protect the phone from all angles. Cutouts give you full access to the speakers, cameras, and other ports. $7 at Amazon
Terrific Value
VRS Design Crystal Chrome Case
Because protection isn’t necessarily synonymous with bulky, black, and ugly. This is the sort of case you get when you want to let everyone know what color you picked for that beautiful phone. A TPU bumper and a hard polycarbonate (PC) backplate allow your phone to be seen, yet still provide flexible and tough protection. The raised edges keep you from resting your phone directly on surfaces while the corner air cushions ensure great drop protection. $24 at VRS Design
Tech21 Evo Check
Available in your choice of Orchid, Smoky Black, or Ultra Violet, this case lets you keep things nice and clear, but with twist. Yes, you’ll be able to see through the case to admire the color of the phone, but it also has a nice check pattern. It’s subtle stuff but makes a big difference in that otherwise boring black. Oh, and it also survives drops of 12 feet, too. $45 at Tech21
Otterbox Symmetry Case
Don’t worry about drops and dings when you’ve got one of these on as it comes from one of the first names in phone protection. It goes on in a single piece but shields your device like it has a dozen layers. Active Edge works surprisingly well with the case on yet its edges maintain a solid line of rigidity. For five bucks more we really like the Love Triangle and Gradient Energy color options but there are others to choose from. $50 at Otterbox
Lifeproof NËXT Case
For the most physically demanding of lifestyles, this is the case to get so you can sleep easy at night. Protected against drops of two meters, it also blocks snow, dirt, dust, and general debris. Transparent and more sleek than you’d expect, it’s your last line of defense. Pick from Black Crystal or the eye-catching Cactus Rose. $80 at Lifeproof
S-View Cover Case
More of a multi-purpose tool than a simple case, the official accessory protects the phone and works as a kickstand. Perfect for watching video on your lunch breaks, it’s a great way to grab selfies, too. Leave the cover on and access time, date, battery, control music, and and check notifications. $60 at Samsung
Obliq K3 Case
Features three interior card slots, one interior side pocket, and one exterior card slot. Design with premium synthetic leather, the case gives a smart and sophisticated solution to clean up and declutter your life. Internally, the PC material secures your device from drops and falls. Externally, the engineered cutouts are precise and allow for easy access to buttons and still allow for third-party jacks and ports. $21 at Obliq