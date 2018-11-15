The Samsung Galaxy S9 is one of the most popular smartphones of the year, and for good reason. The handset is gorgeous, sleek, and packs hardware that goes toe-to-toe with the best of ’em. It’s a flagship experience through and through, representing the best of Samsung and Android.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

If you count yourself among the lucky group of people who own one of these devices, you’ll want to protect here. We’ve gathered up a collection of our favorites in the category of best slim cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9.

BodyGuardz Ace Fly

Thin and flexible doesn’t necessarily mean you’re unprotected. This case offers up a transparent TPU material that wraps your phone without adding unnecessary thickness. The clear shell lets you show off that interesting and unique color of the phone. The Ace Fly is designed in a way that absorbs and dissipates impact from drops, helping to keep that screen from cracking. $35 at BodyGuardz

Caseology Skyfall

An almost-nonexistent yet stylish way to protect your phone, you’ll get a clear case with a colored bumper. Not just any random hue, though; these specifically complement the phone’s color. Further, the bumper gives your beloved handset a military grade level of protection while the scratch-resistant finish adds a hint of sparkly luster. $15 at Caseology

Diztronic Full Matte TPU

A soft matte case that doesn’t make your phone feel overly thick or cumbersome, you can pick it up in black, dark blue, red, and teal. Although it covers the buttons on the side, they still get a nice, tactile response that you feel. It won’t slip and slid and it’s just thick enough to keep your screen from touching the table. Flip the phone over and enjoy a quiet meal. $10 at Amazon

Bear Motion Premium Shockproof Impact Resistant Back Cover

Snap one of these shells on for a low-profile experience that provides a natural skin texture. Offered in a variety of colors, it’s an inexpensive way to keep the back of your phone safe from scratches. The microfiber lining is about as gentle of a way you can find to hug your handset. $8 at Amazon

MNML

Your phone has curves, so why hide it behind something utilitarian and boring? Forget that ugly stuff that says nothing about your personality and go with a sleek and sophisticated case. Choose from seven different colors that all complement the phone, no matter which one you chose. Smudge-free, fingerprint-free, worry-free. $15 at MNML

Case-Mate Barely There

When you really want to show off your favorite phone you don’t obscure it with a boring, black case — especially when your device is lilac colored! This is one of the best slim cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and is incredibly thin yet provides anti-scratch technology. True to its name, it’s barely noticeable; however, you’ll want that impact-resistant layer there when the phone butts up against a tough surface. $25 at Case-Mate

Caseco Skin Shield

Made from TPU material, this option can be had in one half dozen colors, including pink, purple, and turquoise. The matte finish ensures your phone doesn’t go sliding out of your hand when you fumble for a call. What’s more, the raised lip allows for placing the device on its face or backside without fear of scratching the camera or display. $20 at Caseco

Peel Super Thin

You don’t want to walk around with an advertisement for a phone maker, do you? Far too often we end up doing just that. Go this route and you end up with a semi-transparent case that lets your Samsung branding show through. Just 0.35mm thin, you’ll hardly know it’s there. Choose from three colors to best suit your tastes. $25 at Peel

Toast

Add a real wood layer of protection to your phone with almost zero impact on the footprint. With a variety of unique wood finishes to choose from, and options to add designs or text, you’ll never see the same case again. Peel and adhere it to your handset and rest easy knowing that scratches and nicks won’t stand a chance. Plus, it looks cool as hell. $34 at Toast

VRS Single Fit

Easy on, easy off. The slim protective case stands up to scrapes as good as any and the brushed design looks better than most. There’s not much to the case, but that’s exactly what you want here. The reinforced edges and TPU skin are all you need to handle life’s little accidents. It just so happens that this case looks sweet, too. $20 at VRS Design

Conclusion

Do you have a particular brand that you like for protecting your phones? Is it one of the companies listed here? When it comes to slim cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9, which do you prefer?