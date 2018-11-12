The Galaxy Note 8 might be a year old now but that doesn’t make it any lesser of a phone. In fact, for the money, it’s one heck of a bargain. We’ve long been a fan of the stylus-packing handset as it’s full of cool features, including wireless charging. If you have the phone, you simply owe it to yourself to cut the cords.

Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 wireless chargers for home, work, and even on-the-go.