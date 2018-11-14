The Galaxy S8 Plus is the bigger take on the 2017 flagship phone experience from Samsung and even today it’s among sexier devices on the market. It can still run with the best of ’em, and we love all of the nifty hardware. One feature we simply adore is wireless charging. Once you’ve used it, it’s hard to mess with cables ever again.

Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus wireless chargers for home, work, and even on-the-go.