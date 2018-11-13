Even though it’s more than a year old, the Galaxy S8 is still one of our favorite phones in late 2018. There’s a reason for that. Well, actually there are more than a few. Nevertheless, one of them is wireless charging. We’ve come to really appreciate the flexibility and peace of mind that comes with cutting the cord. Are you using it on your phone?

Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S8 wireless chargers for home, work, and even on-the-go.