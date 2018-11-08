The Samsung Galaxy S9 is one of the most sophisticated phones we’ve ever seen and is about as feature-rich as they come. One of the best options, wireless charging, gives users peace of mind. If you haven’t had the privilege, you’ll certainly want to take advantage of the technology. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S9 wireless chargers for home, work, and even on-the-go.
Standard Platter
These are the flat types of chargers you’ll find on desks and night stands; they often come in circular and rectangular shapes. Many of these offer variable output speeds so they’ll play nice with your friend’s iPhone, too.
Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad
A trusted name in the tech space for decades now, Belkin still delivers the goods. This charger pumps out up to 10-watts for your Sony and LG phones, and can optimize to 9W for Samsung. The LED indicator let you know how things are going while the rubber ring holds the handset in place. The cable is five feet long so you can plug into the out-of-the-way outlets. Purchase for $45 from Amazon or $60 from Belkin.
Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charger Pad
When it comes to smartphone popularity it’s Samsung’s pie and the rest of the players share pieces of it. If you want official accessories, this is the charger you go with for Samsung devices.
It’s about 1.4x times faster than conventional wireless tech, has a circular strip of rubber to prevent your handset from sliding around, and a bright LED to indicate charging. Offered in Black, Navy, and White to match your favorite phone. $25 at Amazon
Yootech Wireless Charger
When you don’t need anything fancy and don’t want to spend a ton of money, you look for something like this. Compatible with all Qi-enabled phones, it works at 5W, 7.5W, and 10W charging standards. You’ll need to use your charging adapter and cable if you go with the high speed stuff, but you already have the one that came in your phone’s box. Sleep easy knowing that the green light turns off after a few seconds so your room doesn’t glow all night. $15 at Amazon
Dock Style
Prop your phone up at a convenient angle so you can quickly glance at your notifications. Ideal for your kitchen corner or end table in the family room.
Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand
As fast as you’ll need, plus some. We like this one for its 6-ft microUSB cable and 18-month warranty. Whether you need 5W, 7.5W, or 10W of juice, this wallet-friendly option brings the power. The twin charging coils make it so you can place your phone in landscape and portrait orientation without fumbling around for connection. Works through phone cases of 5mm, too! $30 at Amazon
TYLT VU Charger
The VU charger features three coils inside, so feel free to put your handset on the cradle in portrait or landscape mode know it will charge. The LED under the lip of the stand turns green to indicate that it’s charging.
The bright, plastic charger comes in is available in blue, yellow and red, or you can opt for black if you’re in the mood for something traditional. The soft-touch finish and distinctive design give this charger a look that’s really unique and that’s why we’ve added it to this list. $30 at Amazon
Corus 10W Fast Wireless Charger Stand
Simple, compact, and a tad bit stylish, this stand doesn’t take up much room on your desk. The dual coils mean it’s as convenient to set your phone upright as it is to flip it on its side for watching Netflix. You’ll have to use your own charging adapter if you want to use the Quick Charge 2.0 or Quick Charge 3.0 technology, but doing so means much less down time. $20 at Amazon
On-the-Go Charging
For true wireless convenience you want something that goes with you, right? Whether it’s a library, coffee shop, or in an airport terminal, these wireless chargers have built-in batteries that allow for power-ups everywhere.
RAVPower 10400mAh Fast Wireless Charging Pad
With a generous 10,400mAh worth of power, this charger can double or triple the time you use your smartphone. And, because time is always of the essence, the power bank offers up to 10W fast charging. Out for dinner with friends or loved ones? Let them plug in through the USB port and get some of that recharge action, too. $50 at Amazon
Fonesalesman QiStone+
Yo dawg, we heard you like wireless charging so we put wireless charging in a wireless charger. Seriously, you can top this portable unit off by placing it on another wireless charger.
The 4,000mAh internal battery ensures your night doesn’t end early because you have to get home. What’s more, it’s portable enough to toss in a bag or backpack so feel free to stay out and keep the party going. While everyone else fights over the car adapter you can sit in the backseat with your own power source. $50 at Amazon
mophie Powerstation Wireless External Battery Charger
From one of the first names in charging, this portable device delivers 6,040mAh of backup power. In other words, that’s 2-3 times that you don’t have to plug into the wall. Ideal for college students, frequent flying types, and people who simply hate dealing with cables. The four LED lights let you know how much you’ve got left in the tank while the two-year warranty tells you to sleep easy at night. $80 at mophie
Car Solutions
Why waste an opportunity to turn that daily commute into a convenient and flexible way of recharging? These are devices that hold your phone in place and provide a wireless charge.
Vansky 2-in-1 Wireless Car Charger
Suction this one to your dashboard or snap in the attachment and place it on your air vent for true convenience. With up to 10W of charging you’ll be sure to get the most efficient charge possible, even on short little trips to the grocery store. The clamp arm automatically locks your phone into place; touch the metal or press the button to release the device when you’re at your destination. $40 at Amazon
iOttie Easy One Touch Car Charger
Stick it to your dashboard or invert the head and mount it to your windshield. It’s your car, do what you want. The telescopic arm extends from around 5-inches out to 8.3-inches and pivots on a 225 degree arc so there’s no reason you can’t have your phone exactly where you want and how you want it. The plug itself has a USB port so you can share your power source with another rider. That’s twice as nice! $50 at Amazon
BESTHING Wireless Charger
The gravity design makes dropping your phone into place about as easy at it gets. Simply set it down and watch as the arms come in to hug the handset into place. Prefer the air vent over the dashboard placement? No problem! We’re also fans of the large coil that connects to our battery; the smart technology allows for 5W, 7.5W, and 10W speeds. $33 at Amazon.