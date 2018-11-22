The ultimate Black Friday 2018 deals guide

Everyone around the globe is gearing up for the annual mega shopping holiday popularly known as Black Friday. Like every year, you should be expecting hefty discounts on a wide range of products – from clothing and spa products to mobile devices and other tech paraphernalia.
Given that we are big fans of tech, we’ve put together a list of some best tech deals you can score this Black Friday.
Samsung
Unlocked Phones
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) $800 – $200 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (128GB) $840 – $200 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (128GB) $520 – $200 OFF
Verizon (Effective November 22)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) $600 – $400 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) $440 – $400 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) $340 – $400 OFF
AT&T (Effective November 18)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) $800 – $200 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) $640 – $275 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) $520 – $270 OFF
T-Mobile (Effective November 18)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) $800 – $200 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) $640 – $200 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) $520 – $200 OFF
Sprint (Effective November 18)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) $700 – $300 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) $540 – $372 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) $420 – $372 OFF
Obviously that’s not all, as Samsung is also offering a range of discounts on:
- Tablets
- Wearables
- Wireless charger
- Appliances
- Televisions
- Home Security
Huawei
Phones (Effective November 18)
- Huawei Mate SE $219.00 – $30 OFF (available online at Walmart, and Walmart stores, as well as Amazon, Newegg and B&H)
Wearables (Effective November 18)
- Huawei Watch 2 Sport $169.99 – $90 OFF (available online at Amazon, Newegg and B&H)
- Huawei Watch 2 Classic $199.99 – $100 OFF (available online at Amazon, Newegg and B&H)
Laptops/Tablets (Effective November 18)
- MateBook X Pro (i7 only) $1,349 – $150 OFF (available online at Amazon, Newegg and B&H)
- MediaPad M5 (8.4”, 10.8” and 10.8” Pro) starting at $279 – $40 OFF on all models (available online at Amazon and Newegg)
Honor
Phones (Effective between November 23-26)
- Honor View10 $349 – $150 OFF (available at Amazon as “Deal of the Day)
Cat
Phones (Effective between November 20-30)
OnePlus
- OnePlus 6 $429 – $100 OFF
- 50% off OnePlus 6 accessories
- 50% off OnePlus 5T accessories
- 50% off OnePlus 5 accessories
- OnePlus 6T offer coming this Friday (subscribe to be notified)
Mobvoi
24-hour Thanksgiving Day Promo
- TicWatch E $90.99 – $69 OFF
- TicWatch S $119.99 – $80 OFF
- TicWatch Pro $174.99 – $75 OFF
- TicPods Free $109.99 – $20 OFF if you buy a TicWatch + TicPods Free
Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals
- TicWatch Pro $199.99 – $50 OFF (available on Amazon w/coupon)
- TicPods Free $99.99 – $30 OFF (available on Amazon w/coupon)
Master & Dynamic
- Orders under $500 get 20% off with promo code BFD20
- Orders over $500 get 30% off with promo code BFD30
Black Friday deals at Master & Dynamic exclude the MW07 true wireless earphones. Although if you order one, you can get a personalized monogram ($30) at checkout.
Withings
- Withings Steel smartwatch $80 – $50 OFF
- Withings Steel HR smartwatch $126 – $54 OFF
- Withings Steel HR Sport smartwatch $199.95 + free premium wristband
- Sleep Tracking Mat: Buy one, get one with 50% off
- Home HD Camera $80 – $120 OFF
- Leather wristbands: 50% off all models
- Leather wristbands: 50% off all models
Lume
Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal
- 40% off all specialty bundles
Mujjo (Effective between November 22-26)
- 25% discount on all products on mujjo.com with coupon #25off
Kano
- Pixel Kit $49.99 – $30 OFF (between November 19-26)
- Computer Kit $99.99 – $50 OFF (between November 23-26)
- Computer Kit Touch $249.99 – $30 OFF (between November 26 and December 24)
Mobile Fun
Mobile Fun is offering 132 deals for Black Friday and you can check out them in full here. Here are a few examples of the savings you can get:
- Withings Activite Pop smartwatch $32.49 – $96 OFF
- Olixar ToughBeats Outdoor Wireless Speaker $13.99 – $7.5 OFF
- Samsung U Flex Bluetooth Sports Headphones $64.49 – $21.5 OFF
- VR Box V2 3D Universal Smartphone Headset $3.49 – $23.5 OFF
Taotronics & RAVPower
Headphones
- TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $44.99 – $15 OFF with code RQASYFYW (until November 22)
- TaoTronics Neckband Bluetooth Headphones with ANC $31.99 – $14 OFF with code H5W6U22H (until December 2)
- TaoTronics Bluetooth 4.0 True Wireless Earbuds $39.99 – $20 OFF with code BIW9ZCON (until December 1)
- TaoTronics Computer Speakers $24.99 – $10 OFF with code F2KUUBU5 (until December 1)
Chargers
- RAVPower Qi-Certified 7.5W Fast Wireless Charger $23.99 – $6 OFF with code 4CYG3T3L (until December 1)
- RAVPower 6,700 mAh External Battery Packs with dual USB Wall Charger $22.94 – $4.05 OFF with code MXTFAJRA (until December 1)
USB C Hubs
- VAVA USB C Docking Station with 4K Dual Display $109 – $40 OFF with code EUNWT3VT (until November 30)
- VAVA USB C Hub 8-in-1 Adapter $34.99 – $25 OFF with code WRJVFDBW (until November 30)
Barnes & Noble
- Nook 10.1-inch 32GB $119.99 – $10 OFF
- Nook Glowlight 3 $89.99 – $30 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E Nook 9.6-inch $129.99 – $70 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A Nook 7-inch $99.99 – $30 OFF
- 20% off all Belkin accessories
Amazon
Echo
- Echo Dot (2nd-Gen): $20 – $19.99 OFF
- Echo Dot (3rd-Gen): $24 – $25.99 OFF
- Echo Dot Kids Edition: $50 – $19.99 OFF
- Echo (2nd-Gen): $69 – $30 OFF
- Echo Look: $50 – $149.99 OFF
- Echo Plus (2nd-Gen): $110 – $39.99 OFF
- Echo Show (2nd-Gen): $180 – $49.99 OFF
- Echo Spot: $90 – $39.99 OFF
Echo Dot Kids Edition & Fire Tablet Bundles
- Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle w/ Fire 7 Kids Edition: $100 – $29.99 OFF
- Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle w/ Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $120 – $29.99 OFF
- Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle w/ Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $180 – $29 OFF
Fire
- Fire 7 tablet with Alexa: $30 – $19.99 OFF
- Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa: $50 – $29.99 OFF
- Fire HD 8 tablet w/ Show Mode Dock Bundle: $80 – $29.95 OFF
- Show Mode Dock for Fire HD 8: $40
Ring
- Ring Alarm 5-Piece Home Security Starter Bundle: $169 – $30 OFF
- Ring Spotlight Cam 2-Pack: $249
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 w/ Echo Dot: $139
Target
- Amazon Fire TV stick – $24.99 – $15 OFF
- Google Chromecast $25 – $10 OFF
- Google Chromecast Ultra $49 – $20 OFF
- Roku Ultra streaming stick $49.99 – $50 OFF
- Roku streaming stick $29.99 – $20 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Watch $259.99 – $70 OFF
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier $199.99 – $100 OFF
- Fossil Q Venture Gen 3 $165 – $110 OFF
- Garmin Vivofit JR $49.99 – $30 OFF
- Fitbit Alta HR $79.95 – $50 OFF
- Fitbit Charge 3 $119.95 – $30 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 – get a $300 Target gift card when you activate on Verizon or AT&T
- Google Pixel 3/3 XL – Get a $200 Target gift card when you activate on Verizon
- TracFone LG Rebel 4 $49.99 – $50 OFF
- Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit $64.99 – $65 OFF
- Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy J7 $99.99 – $90 OFF
- Save 40% off OtterBox Symmetry cases
- PopSockets $5 – $4.99 OFF
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd gen) $19.99 – $20 OFF
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) $24.99 – $25.99 OFF
- Amazon Echo (2nd gen) $69 – $30.99 OFF
- HP 11.6-inch Chromebook $119.99 – $80 OFF
- Ring Video doorbell $99.99 – $50 OFF
- Nest Cam $129 – $70.99 OFF
- Google Home $79 – $50 OFF
- Google Home Hub $99 – $50 OFF
- Amazon Fire 7 $29.99 – $20 OFF
- Amazon Fire HD 10 $99 – $50 OFF
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids $69.99 – $30 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A $159.99 – $120 OFF
Meijer
- Google Home Hub $99 – $30 OFF
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier $199.99 – $100 OFF
- Samsung Kids Tab E Lite 7-inch $79.99 – $50 OFF
- Save 40% on OtterBox and LifeProof cases
- BOGO Popsocket grips
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet $29.99 – $20 OFF
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids $69.99 – $30 OFF
- Amazon Echo Dot $24 – $25.99 OFF
- Echo Spot $89.99 – $40 OFF
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $59.99 – $60 OFF
- Amazon Echo $69 – $30.99 OFF
- Google Home Mini $25 – $24 OFF
- Google Home $79 – $50 OFF
- Nest cam $129 – $70 OFF
- Nest Thermostat 3 $179 – $70 OFF
T-Mobile
- Get a free Samsung Galaxy S9 or $750 off a Galaxy S9 Plus/Galaxy Note 9 via 36-month bill credits when you add a line and trade in an eligible device
- Get a Samsung Galaxy S8 free or up to $750 off a Samsung Galaxy S8 Active when you add a line and trade in an eligible phone
- Get a free OnePlus 6T via 24 bill credits when you add a line and trade in an eligible device
- Get a free LG G7 or $750 off a LG V40 via 24 bill credits when you add a line and trade in an eligible device
- Get a free REVVL 2 or $168 off the REVVL 2 Plus via 24 bill credits when you add a line
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch and get 50% off via 24 bill credits when you add a paired DIGITS line
- Samsung Gear IconX 2018 $129.99 – $50 OFF
- JBL Link 20 $99.99 – $100 OFF
- JBL Link 300 $124.99 – $125 OFF
- Skullcandy Ink’d $39.99 – $10 OFF
- UE Blast $99.99 – $80 OFF
- UE MEGABLAST $229.99 – $50 OFF
- UE WONDERBOOM $59.99 – $40 OFF
Verizon
- Get $400 off the best Android phones on the market – Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9 and LG V40 – without having to trade in your current phone. (Starts online Thursday, ends Friday)
- Take $200 off any other Android phone that is $400 or more with no trade-in required (Starts online Thursday, ends Sunday)
- Get $150 off Palm on a two-year contract or device payment when you purchase an eligible smartphone. (Starts online Thursday, ends Friday)
Sprint
- Galaxy Note 9 for $20/month (with new line of service and 18-month lease)
- Galaxy S9 for $5/month (with new line of service and 18-month lease)
- Galaxy S9+ for $10/month (with new line of service and 18-month lease)
AT&T
- Google Home speakers – $50 OFF (starting Thursday)
- Orbi Home Wi-Fi system – up to $70 OFF (starts Thursday)
- 75% off the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 + $200 in credits with eligible smartphone trade in
- Get the LG K30, Moto G6, Samsung Galaxy J3 or Galaxy J7 for free when purchased on AT&T Next with wireless.
Check out the whole list of Black Friday deals at AT&T here.
Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9 or S9 Plus – $300 off with activation on Sprint, AT&T or Verizon
- Save $200 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, or S9 Plus
- Save $70 on Samsung Galaxy Watch
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier $199.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-inch $399.99 – $150 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch $159,99 – $120 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7-inch $69.99 – $30 OFF
- Google Home Hub $99.99 – $49.01 OFF
- Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch $99.99 – $100 OFF
- Google Chromecast Ultra $49.99 – $20 OFF
- Google Pixelbook $699 – $300 OFF
- Google Home Mini $25 – $24 OFF
- Google Home $79.99 – $49.01 OFF
- Save $400 on the Google Pixel 2 XL with Verizon activation
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd gen) $19.99 – $20 OFF
- Amazon Echo (2nd gen) $69.99 – $30 OFF
- Amazon Echo Show $99.99 – $130 OFF
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) $179.99 – $50 OFF
- Amazon Echo Spot $89.99 – $40 OFF
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) $24.99 – $25 OFF
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Remote $24.99 – $15 OFF
- Amazon Fire 7-inch Tablet $29.99 – $20 OFF
- Amazon Fire HD 8 $49.99 – $30 OFF
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2015 $79.99 – $40 OFF
- Amazon Fire Kids edition tablets – Save up to $50
- Amazon Firestick 4K $34.99 – $15 OFF
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $59.99 – $60 OFF
- Add an Amazon smart plug for $5 when you purchase an Amazon Echo product
- Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) + Free Hue A19 White bulb $109.99 – $40 OFF
- Roku ultra streaming media player $49.99 – $50 OFF
- Roku streaming stick $29.99 – $20 OFF
- Jaybird X3 Sport Wireless headphones $59.99 – $70 OFF
- Sony 1000XM2 Premium wireless noise cancelling headphones $199.99 – $150 OFF
- Save $70 on Nest Thermostats and Nest cameras
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 – $139.99 + free Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen (save $60)
- Google Chromecast – $25 or two for $45 (original price $35)
- NVIDIA Shield TV Gaming Edition $159.99 – $40 OFF
- SanDisk 64 GB microSD card $17.99 – $117 OFF
- SanDisk Ultra Plus 64 GB microSD card $11.99 – $78 OFF
- SanDisk Ultra Plus 128 GB microSD card $19.99 – $120 OFF
- Save up to 87% on select SanDisk memory cards
- Motorola Moto X4 $299.99 – $120 OFF
- BLU Grand M2 $59.99 – $20 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S8 $449.99 – $150 OFF
- Google Pixel 3/3XL – Save $200 when you activate on Verizon
- Simple Mobile Moto E5 $49.99 – $50 OFF
- Simple Mobile Samsung Galaxy J7 Crown $99.99 – $90 OFF
- Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit $64.99 – $35 OFF
- AT&T Prepaid LG Phoenix 3 $24.99 – $15 OFF
- LG G7 ThinQ – $7/mo when activated on Sprint
- Unlocked Sony XA2 Ultra $339.99 – $60 OFF
- Motorola Moto G6 $199.99 – $50 OFF
- LG Stylo 4 $209.99 – $90 OFF
- SIMPLE Mobile Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit $64.99 – $65 OFF
- TracFone Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit $64.99 – $85 OFF
- Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy J7 Crown $99.99 – $90 OFF
- Save 50% off Kate Spade cases
- Save 50% off Speck cases
- Save 40% off LifeProof cases
- Save 50% off PopSockets
- Save 50% off myCharge batteries
- Tzumi HyperCharge 10 watt charging pad $14.99 – $25 OFF
- Fitbit Versa $149.95 – $50 OFF
- Fitbit Alta HR $79.95 – $50 OFF
- Fitbit Charge 3 $119.95 – $30 OFF
- Garmin vivoactive 3 $199.99 – $70 OFF
- Garmin Forerunner $199.99 – $50 OFF
- Samsung Gear Sport $179.99 – $100 OFF
- Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro $149.99 – $50 OFF
- Fitbit Ionic $199.95 – $70 OFF
- Fitbit Ace $59.95 – $40 OFF
- Garmin Fenix 5X Plus $699.99 – $150 OFF
- Garmin vivoactive 3 Music $249.99 – $50 OFF
- Garmin vivofit 2 activity tracker for kids $59.99 – $20 OFF
- Fossil gen 4 smartwatches – $80 OFF
- Philips Hue White & Color LED starter kit $119.99 – $70 OFF
- Save 20% on select Philips Hue smart lighting
- Select LIFX color bulbs $39.99 each – $20 OFF
- Save up to $50 on ecobee thermostats plus get an Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen
Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+/Note 9/S8/S8+ available with $300 gift card when purchased with a device payment through AT&T, Sprint and Verizon
- Samsung J7 Crown on Straight Talk $79 – $110 OFF
- LG Rebel 4 on Straight Talk $39.88 – $29.12 OFF
- LG Xpression Plus on AT&T $49 – $50 OFF
- LG Zone 4 on Verizon $59 – $65 OFF
- Hisense 40” Class FHD LED TV $99
- Roku Smart TV 65” Class 4K $398
- Google Home Hub $99 – $50 OFF
- Samsung 32” Class HD Smart TV $178 – $72 OFF
- Roku Ultra with JBL headphones $48 – $51 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6 (+ $25 Google Play credit) $129 – $60 OFF
- RCA Voyager Tablet $28 – $21.87 OFF
- Google Home Mini $25 – $24 OFF
- Fitbit Versa $149 – $50 OFF
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Camera $49.99 – $10 OFF
- Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones $169.99 – $80 OFF
- Sony GTK-XB7 Wireless speaker $198 – $150 OFF
- Sony XB10 Wireless speaker $33 – $25 OFF
- Sony XB10 Wireless speaker $33 – $25 OFF