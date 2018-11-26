The ultimate Cyber Monday 2018 deals guide

The holiday shopping season is in full force! Last week we saw some amazing deals for Grey Thursday and Black Friday. Now, this week kicks off with some amazing Cyber Monday deals too.

We’re going to list some of the best deals we’ve found around the internet here, but we’ve also left up our Black Friday deals as well. We know that some of these deals are expired, but there are a fair bit of deals that you can still get today. We’ve separated the two deal days so there’s no confusion.

Happy hunting!

Cyber Monday

Amazon

Best Buy

B&H Photo

AT&T

Buy one get one free on the Samsung Galaxy S9, LG V35, or LG V40 You may purchase a Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Note 9 for a reduced price



Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Black Friday

Samsung

Unlocked Phones

Verizon (Effective November 22)

AT&T (Effective November 18)

T-Mobile (Effective November 18)

Sprint (Effective November 18)

Obviously that’s not all, as Samsung is also offering a range of discounts on:

Tablets

Wearables

Wireless charger

Appliances

Televisions

Home Security

Huawei

Phones (Effective November 18)

Huawei Mate SE $219.00 – $30 OFF (available online at Walmart, and Walmart stores, as well as Amazon, Newegg and B&H)

Wearables (Effective November 18)

Huawei Watch 2 Sport $169.99 – $90 OFF (available online at Amazon, Newegg and B&H)

Huawei Watch 2 Classic $199.99 – $100 OFF (available online at Amazon, Newegg and B&H)

Laptops/Tablets (Effective November 18)

MateBook X Pro (i7 only) $1,349 – $150 OFF (available online at Amazon, Newegg and B&H)

MediaPad M5 (8.4”, 10.8” and 10.8” Pro) starting at $279 – $40 OFF on all models (available online at Amazon and Newegg)

Honor

Phones (Effective between November 23-26)

Honor View10 $349 – $150 OFF (available at Amazon as “Deal of the Day)

Cat

Phones (Effective between November 20-30)

OnePlus

OnePlus 6 $429 – $100 OFF

50% off OnePlus 6 accessories

50% off OnePlus 5T accessories

50% off OnePlus 5 accessories

OnePlus 6T offer coming this Friday (subscribe to be notified)

Mobvoi

24-hour Thanksgiving Day Promo

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

TicWatch Pro $199.99 – $50 OFF (available on Amazon w/coupon)

TicPods Free $99.99 – $30 OFF (available on Amazon w/coupon)

Master & Dynamic

Orders under $500 get 20% off with promo code BFD20

Orders over $500 get 30% off with promo code BFD30

Black Friday deals at Master & Dynamic exclude the MW07 true wireless earphones. Although if you order one, you can get a personalized monogram ($30) at checkout.

Withings

Withings Steel smartwatch $80 – $50 OFF

Withings Steel HR smartwatch $126 – $54 OFF

Withings Steel HR Sport smartwatch $199.95 + free premium wristband

Sleep Tracking Mat: Buy one, get one with 50% off

Home HD Camera $80 – $120 OFF

Leather wristbands: 50% off all models

Check the full list of deals here.

Lume

Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal

40% off all specialty bundles

Mujjo (Effective between November 22-26)

25% discount on all products on mujjo.com with coupon #25off

Kano

Pixel Kit $49.99 – $30 OFF (between November 19-26)

Computer Kit $99.99 – $50 OFF (between November 23-26)

Computer Kit Touch $249.99 – $30 OFF (between November 26 and December 24)

Mobile Fun

Mobile Fun is offering 132 deals for Black Friday and you can check out them in full here. Here are a few examples of the savings you can get:

Taotronics & RAVPower

Headphones

Chargers

RAVPower Qi-Certified 7.5W Fast Wireless Charger $23.99 – $6 OFF with code 4CYG3T3L (until December 1)

RAVPower 6,700 mAh External Battery Packs with dual USB Wall Charger $22.94 – $4.05 OFF with code MXTFAJRA (until December 1)

USB C Hubs

Barnes & Noble

For more deals check here.

Amazon

Echo

Echo Dot Kids Edition & Fire Tablet Bundles

Fire

Ring

For more deals on Amazon check here.

Target

For more Black Friday deals at target check here.

Meijer

For more Black Friday deals at Meijer check here.

T-Mobile

Get a free Samsung Galaxy S9 or $750 off a Galaxy S9 Plus/Galaxy Note 9 via 36-month bill credits when you add a line and trade in an eligible device

Get a free OnePlus 6T via 24 bill credits when you add a line and trade in an eligible device

Get a free LG G7 or $750 off a LG V40 via 24 bill credits when you add a line and trade in an eligible device

Get a free REVVL 2 or $168 off the REVVL 2 Plus via 24 bill credits when you add a line

Buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch and get 50% off via 24 bill credits when you add a paired DIGITS line

Samsung Gear IconX 2018 $129.99 – $50 OFF

JBL Link 20 $99.99 – $100 OFF

JBL Link 300 $124.99 – $125 OFF

Skullcandy Ink’d $39.99 – $10 OFF

UE Blast $99.99 – $80 OFF

UE MEGABLAST $229.99 – $50 OFF

UE WONDERBOOM $59.99 – $40 OFF

Verizon

Sprint

Galaxy Note 9 for $20/month (with new line of service and 18-month lease)

Galaxy S9+ for $10/month (with new line of service and 18-month lease)

AT&T

Google Home speakers – $50 OFF (starting Thursday)

75% off the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 + $200 in credits with eligible smartphone trade in

Get the LG K30, Moto G6, Samsung Galaxy J3 or Galaxy J7 for free when purchased on AT&T Next with wireless.

Check out the whole list of Black Friday deals at AT&T here.

Best Buy

Walmart

For all the online deals at Walmart go here.