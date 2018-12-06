OnePlus has always been known as a company that sells good phones for a good price, but this year’s OnePlus 6T is its best phone yet. At under $600, the OnePlus 6T offers class-leading specs, a great UI, and fantastic build quality. The device is topped off with an under-display fingerprint scanner, one of only a handful of devices to feature the unique scanning technology.

You can grab the OnePlus 6T at OnePlus’ website and at T-Mobile.