The tech and apps you need for hurricane season

Hurricanes are one of the most destructive natural disasters that wreak havoc for miles upon miles. It leaves in its wake flooding, millions of dollars worth of property damage, and of course power outages.

Currently, the US is bracing for what looks to be a very active hurricane season beginning with Florence; this one looks to be a massive storm unlike one we’ve ever experienced on the East coast in recent memory.

Whether you’re bracing for a direct hit from a hurricane or you’re simply near the path, you need to be prepared. If you haven’t already, check the National Hurricane Center on how to prepare for the storm.

Be Prepared

If you’re wondering what tech and apps can help you through the hurricane then that’s what we’re here for. Before we start with what items you need to pick up you should think about what you already own.

After a hurricane comes through causing flooding or other damage you’re going to be dealing with insurance companies. To make this process go more smoothly it helps to have pictures of all of your big-ticket items.

Make sure to take photos of the inside of your home, including serial numbers of some of your larger purchases such as TVs, laptops, and more. While you’re at it, don’t forget to sync these photos to the cloud service like Google Photos for example.

Weather Radio

A weather radio is essential in times like these. If cell coverage is taken out then you’ll be glad you have one of these to hear weather reports. With this weather radio from Esky, you get everything you need in an emergency situation. It is compact, lightweight, brightly colored, has AM/FM/NOAA radio, includes a flashlight, and can even charge your phone. There are also three handy ways to power it through solar, batteries, or a dynamo crank.

Midland – Weather Alert Radio Midland ER210 Weather Alert Radio

Stay Powered Up

It doesn’t matter if you’re in the path or just near it, power outages are an inevitability. That means you’re gonna need other sources of power. Especially to keep your lifeline to the world powered up because it’s never more important to keep your phone from dying than in an emergency situation. Luckily power banks are an easy and portable way to do just this. Below are a few good choices to choose from.

Anker PowerCore+ Mini 3350mAh – Small, light, portable, and easy to carry in your pocket

Anker PowerCore 20100mAh – Great for throwing in your bag and has enough power to charge up multiple devices.

Anker PowerCore AC 22000mAh – It’s pricey but comes with an AC port for charging devices that don’t use USB, like a laptop.

Anker PowerCore 20000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 – Similar to the above 20100mAh power bank above but this one includes quick charging.

Energizer UE4002-GY High-Tech SilkPower 4,000mAh – Slim size to fit in your pocket

Anker PowerCore 20000mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 – Plenty of power for multiple devices and charges fast with Quick Charge 3.0

Another great option to have is a power bank that can jump-start your car. If you’re evacuating then you don’t want to get stuck with a car that won’t start or stuck behind someone who can’t start their car. This one from iClever has served me well over the past year and even comes with a flashlight built in.

Solar Chargers

In a situation where you can be days or even weeks without power having a solar charger can be a lifesaver. These tiny panels won’t be super efficient and are only helpful if the sun is out to directly hit them. Still, it is better than no power at all.

Lighting

Storms can hit at any time, including night time and there is nothing worse than being in the middle of a storm with no light. Not only that but the resulting power outages will leave you without light as well. For that reason, it is very important to have some flashlights and lanterns to use during or after the storm.

Rechargeable LED Flashlight – A rechargeable flashlight that also doubles as a power bank

Etekcity 2 Pack Portable LED Camping Lantern – Compact lanterns perfect for lighting your home and use easy to find AA batteries

UltraFire 7w 300lm Mini Cree Led Flashlight Torch – A cheap bright flashlight easy to carry with you and light up areas from afar

Waterproof Phone Case

While it’s true many flagship phones these days are waterproof, it’s not foolproof or perfect by any means. They also weren’t tested against storm surge or murky flood waters full of chemicals and other garbage.

A phone is one item you don’t want dying on you in the middle of a natural disaster. It’s better to be safe than sorry and get some sort of protection against the elements for one of your most important devices. This JOTO case comes highly rated and works for all phones up to 6 inches in length.

Important Apps

Another reason you’ll be glad you kept your phone charged up is for all the useful and vital information you can get using it. When a storm is coming that could threaten your life or your family is when you’ll be wanting to stay as up to date as possible with the latest news. Here are some apps to help you out.

Notifying Friends and Loved Ones

Whether you’re in the storm yourself or you have loved ones in the path you’re going to want to know if they are safe. It is important to know that during an emergency situation such as a natural disaster, cell towers can be damaged or clogged with calls. The best way to keep in contact is through text messages which have a higher likelihood of getting through.

Another useful tool for updating your friends and loved ones is through Facebook Safety Check. This is a feature Facebook enables during national disasters and other emergencies that allows you inform your friends and family quickly and easily that you’re safe.