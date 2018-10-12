The best Pixel Stand alternatives

Google recently introduced a slew of new products including the brand new Pixel Stand. The Pixel Stand is a premium fast wireless charging stand that turns your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL into a Google Home Hub. It’ll give you calendar notifications, photo slideshows and more.
But at its heart, the Pixel Stand is a wireless charger. And like almost every other wireless charger on the market, it supports the Qi standard. There’s nothing revolutionary about the hardware in the Pixel Stand, it’s just a fast wireless charger.
And a lot of people aren’t too happy with the price. The stand comes in at $80, which is far more than you can get other wireless chargers for. So, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite wireless charging stands. All of the stands listed below keep your phone hoisted upright so you can see notifications and charge at Qi 2.0 speeds aka fast wireless charging.
4Samsung Fast Wireless Charging Stand (2018 edition)
The company that makes the best selling Android phones also makes one of the best selling fast wireless stands. Samsung has embraced wireless charging for years now, and was the first to jump on the Fast Wireless Charging bandwagon.
Its wireless charging stand is one of the best on the market. It’s built well, charges up to 10w, and looks pretty good doing it. And, as if it could get any better, costs half the price of the Pixel Stand.
You can grab the Samsung Fast Wireless Charging Stand from Amazon and Samsung.
3Choetech Qi Charging stand
If $40 isn’t cheap enough, how about $20? Choetech’s Qi charging stand enables you to charge up to 1.4x faster than other standard wireless charging stands through fast wireless charging.
One of the best things about buying from Choetech is knowing you’re getting a quality product. I have this charger on my nightstand and can personally vouch for how well its built. It has been through two different moves and still looks like the day I bought it. Plus, it charges up my LG G7 overnight with no trouble.
You can get the Choetech Qi Charging stand for $19.89 on Amazon.
2RavPower Wireless Charging Stand
RavPower is another name that you should know. The company has been making quality charging products for many, many years now and the Wireless Charging Stand is no exception.
RavPower recognized that sometimes wireless charging can get a bit heated and included its new HyperAir technology. This allows the charger and the phone being charged to stay cool during the process. This protects the battery inside your phone from degradation.
The LED light at the bottom has four different settings, solid red for standby, blinking red when it detects an object it cannot charge, blinking green for charging, and solid green for a fully charged phone. These are great for knowing what’s up with your phone. We’d suggest pointing this thing away from your face when you’re sleeping at night, but that’s about the only fault we can find.
You can grab the RavPower Wireless Charging Stand from RavPower and Amazon.
1Anker PowerWave
Anker is one of our favorite companies here at AndroidGuys because of the super high quality of its products. The PowerWave wireless charger is a fantastic example of those quality products.
This is the best built wireless charging stand we’ve had come through the office yet. We love the fan built in to keep devices and the charger cool. The little blue LED light at the bottom of the device is convenient and dim enough to not keep you up at night.
We love to place our phones landscape on this charger and watch a movie or play a game. The included power brick is a really nice touch and cuts down on some of the extra cost when purchasing a fast wireless charger.
The Anker PowerWave is the most expensive charger on our list at $49.99, but you get what you pay for in this instance. It won’t charge faster than the others on our list, but we have no doubt about its quality. If you want to pick one up, you can grab it from Best Buy, Target, or Amazon.