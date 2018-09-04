What we know: OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 6 was officially unveiled back on May 16th and really solidified the company’s place in the market. However, 6 months later and we’re nearing the launch of the OnePlus 6T.

As is the case with just about every flagship device, there are reports and rumors revealing bits of information. The OnePlus 6T is no different, and we’re here to tell you what we know about the device so far.

Carrier Partnerships?

Short of knowing that another handset was on the way, a surprise report stated that OnePlus and T-Mobile would partner up for a new device. If the report comes true, then this would mark the first carrier partnership from OnePlus here in the US.

The move also makes sense due to the fact that OnePlus only provides GSM-enabled handsets. Since the OnePlus 6T will also fall under this category, what better GSM network to partner with other than T-Mobile.

Additionally, the report claims that the 6T will “come with support for T-Mobile‘s 600MHz extended range LTE”. This is huge for both T-Mobile and OnePlus, although there are likely some hurdles to cross.

Is this the OnePlus 6T box?

It has been a few weeks since we have seen any major rumors regarding the OnePlus 6T. Out of the blue, we were presented with what could be the potential packaging for the latest device.

The front of the box shows a OnePlus logo at the top, with the number “6” embedded into the rest of the front. On either side, there is the new slogan of “Unlock The Speed” with “OnePlus 6T” on the other.

Where the fun really begins is on the inside, as we get a glimpse at what the display could look like. At the top, there is a “teardrop notch” which is something we’ve already seen from the OPPO F9.

There are almost no bezels around the rest of the display until you get to the bottom. This is where a small chin will make its home and for good reason.

The reason for the chin being there at the bottom is likely due to the technology hidden beneath the display. At the bottom of the image, you can see a fingerprint with an “Unlock The Speed” catchphrase.

All of this points to the OnePlus 6T being equipped with a fingerprint scanner embedded into the display. We have already seen a few other Chinese OEM’s do this, but if the OnePlus 6T comes to the US, it would be the first.

Potential Specs

We have yet to see any solid leaks about what the spec sheet will look like for the 6T. However, we can expect to see the following based on the 2018 trend:

6.4-inch Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

6GB or 8GB RAM

Up to 256GB of storage

At least a 3,300mAh battery

Android Pie

Dual rear cameras

Dash Charging

All of this is pretty in-line with what we have seen from other 2018 flagships, but there is hope that the OnePlus 6T will really kill the game. Especially if OnePlus includes wireless charging as is expected.

When is it coming?

There have yet to be any concrete rumors around when the OnePlus 6T will be arriving. However, based on the timing of the OnePlus 5T and when the OnePlus 6 launched, we are expecting to see a launch in November.

We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.