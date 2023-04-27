Check out episode 369 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier.

About the Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier

The Dreo Macro Max S is an air purifier that works on its own, but can be added to a smart home setup with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. With multiple stages of filtration, it’s powerful, energy efficient, and quiet.

The purifier is not only quick, cleaning rooms in a matter of minutes, but it’s also very good at its job. The H13 HEPA electrostatic filter can remove 99.955% of particles in the air, even those at just .3 microns in diameter.

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.

<iframe height="200px" width="100%" frameborder="no" scrolling="no" seamless src="https://player.simplecast.com/8adf988f-a488-4545-b5d4-e23a28f05d0d?dark=false"></iframe>

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

