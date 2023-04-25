Check out episode 392 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Morphée Zen.

About the Morphée Zen

The Morphée Zen is a portable device designed for helping users to relax and de-stress. With no displays or screens to distract, it’s as simple as plugging in headphones and choosing from 72 different sessions spanning six themes. The internal battery is good for up to 90 minutes per charge with sessions ranging from two to five minutes each.

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.