Check out episode 392 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Morphée Zen.

About the Morphée Zen

The Morphée Zen is a portable device designed for helping users to relax and de-stress. With no displays or screens to distract, it’s as simple as plugging in headphones and choosing from 72 different sessions spanning six themes. The internal battery is good for up to 90 minutes per charge with sessions ranging from two to five minutes each.

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous articleFormovie Mini Projector Dice review
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.