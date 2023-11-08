Welcome to our latest roundup, where we curate an eclectic mix of items designed to elevate your vacation and road trip experiences. We understand that the open road calls for a blend of high-tech gadgets and practical gear, so our selection is tailored to ensure you have everything you need for your journey.

While we love our tech, not every item on our list buzzes or beeps—sometimes the best travel companion is simply about adding comfort, convenience, or a touch of fun to your travels. So, buckle up and let’s dive into the collection that’s going to make your next adventure truly unforgettable, no matter where the road takes you.

Here’s a quick peek at what’s ahead.

70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 : A dash cam is essential for capturing road trip memories and for safety purposes.

: A dash cam is essential for capturing road trip memories and for safety purposes. PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch : For entertainment on the go, a protective case for gaming devices is a must-have.

: For entertainment on the go, a protective case for gaming devices is a must-have. SoundPEATS RunFree Sports Headphones : Durable headphones are great for personal entertainment during travel.

: Durable headphones are great for personal entertainment during travel. MightyMount Wireless Charging Phone Holder : Keeping a phone charged and visible for navigation is crucial on the road.

: Keeping a phone charged and visible for navigation is crucial on the road. ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Mount Charger with CryoBoost : Offers convenient charging and mounting, ensuring devices stay cool and functional.

: Offers convenient charging and mounting, ensuring devices stay cool and functional. Scosche PowerVolt Travel30 : A versatile charger for all gadgets is indispensable for keeping devices powered up.

: A versatile charger for all gadgets is indispensable for keeping devices powered up. Zeus Mini 270W GaN Charger : A high-capacity charger for all tech needs, suitable for quick charging during stops.

: A high-capacity charger for all tech needs, suitable for quick charging during stops. Aer Pro Kit : A comprehensive travel bag to keep belongings organized throughout the trip.

: A comprehensive travel bag to keep belongings organized throughout the trip. HOTLOGIC Mini – 12V Vehicle Version : For eating on the go, a portable oven that can heat up food in the car is perfect for road trips.

: For eating on the go, a portable oven that can heat up food in the car is perfect for road trips. Sylvox 24” Smart 12 Volt TV DVD Combo : Ideal for entertainment in an RV or at a vacation rental after reaching the destination.

: Ideal for entertainment in an RV or at a vacation rental after reaching the destination. Brilliant Plug-In Smart Home Control: Before heading out, this device can ensure your home appliances are off or running on a schedule, offering peace of mind.

70mai Dash Cam 4K A810

via 70mai

Capture the essence of every journey with the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810. This road companion is your personal eyewitness, delivering crystal-clear memories in high-definition. With its sleek design, it’s like having a director’s lens on your dashboard.

Whether it’s a sun-kissed highway or a moonlit mountain pass, every detail is recorded in exquisite 4K. Plus, with its advanced safety features, you’re not just recording the trip; you’re adding a layer of security to your adventure. Wrap up your travels with the peace of mind that every mile is a memory in the making. $130

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch

via PowerA

Your Nintendo Switch is your trusty travel buddy, and the PowerA Protection Case is its knight in shining armor. It’s tough, it’s reliable, and it’s got a flair for style with a Sonic design that’ll turn heads. This case doesn’t just safeguard your gaming getaway; it’s a vault for your virtual adventures.

With a hard outer shell and a soft inner sanctum, your Switch is ready for any bump or drop the road can throw at it. Unzip, game on, and let the world know that your gaming doesn’t take a vacation. $20

SoundPEATS RunFree Sports Headphones

Tune into the SoundPEATS RunFree Sports Headphones and tune out the rest. These buds are the perfect symphony of comfort, durability, and acoustic bliss.

Rain or shine, sweat or sprints, they cling to your ears like a musical octopus, delivering beats that keep your feet moving. With these in your ears, you’re the maestro of your motivation, the DJ of your drive. When you’re ready to hit the road or the running trail, let SoundPEATS be the soundtrack to your sojourn. $40

MightyMount Wireless Charging Phone Holder

via MightyMount

Meet the MightyMount Wireless Charging Phone Holder: the co-pilot for your digital life. It grips your phone like an eagle clasping its prey, ensuring it’s always in sight and on charge. Navigate through forests or cities while your phone stays juiced up, ready to snap a photo or take a call. This mount is your dashboard’s new best friend. With a firm hold and a steady charge, your phone’s ready for whatever the road has in store. $90

ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Mount Charger with CryoBoost

The ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Mount Charger is a technological throne for your phone. With CryoBoost to keep your device cool, it’s like having a personal AC for your smartphone. The magnetic hold is like a love-at-first-sight lock-in, never letting go no matter how bumpy the ride gets. Say goodbye to cables and hello to wireless wonder. Keep your tech topped off and chilled out, even when your journey heats up. $50

Scosche PowerVolt Travel30

The Scosche PowerVolt Travel30 is your pocket-sized powerhouse, a dynamo for your devices. It’s the Robin Hood of chargers, taking from the socket and giving to the gadgets. With the capability to power up multiple devices at once, it’s like a buffet for your battery-hungry tech. Long road trips, airport layovers, or wilderness escapades—fear not, for the Travel30 has you covered. Energize your journey with this trusty sidekick, and you’ll never hear the dreaded low-battery beep again. $40

Zeus Mini 270W GaN Charger

via Chargeasap

The Zeus Mini 270W GaN Charger packs a Herculean punch in a pint-sized package. This little lightning bolt defies the gods of electricity, offering up a storm of power that can resurrect your laptop, phone, and tablet from the dead—all at once. Bring it along, and you’ll have the might of Mount Olympus in your backpack, ensuring you and your companions are fully charged and ready to conquer the world. $219

Aer Pro Kit

Sashay onto the scene with the Aer Pro Kit, the ultimate in travel swag. This is considered luggage, sure, but it’s your mobile command center, stylishly sleek yet surprisingly spacious. The compartments are like a magician’s pockets—there’s a spot for everything. From gadgets to garments, everything finds a home. Glide through terminals or cruise down Route 66; your gear is snug and sorted. And when you arrive? You’re unpacking and unveiling your readiness to roam. $55

Sylvox 24” Smart 12 Volt TV DVD Combo

via Sylvox

The Sylvox 24” Smart 12 Volt TV DVD Combo is your portable portal to entertainment. Rainy night at the campground? Cozy evening in the RV? This smart screen is your ticket to binge-worthy escapades or cinematic adventures. With its DVD combo feature, you’re never at the mercy of spotty Wi-Fi. It’s a window to other worlds, all from the comfort of your home away from home. Settle in, press play, and let the show begin. $369

HOTLOGIC Mini – 12V Vehicle Version

The HOTLOGIC Mini is a travel-sized titan of taste, transforming your vehicle into a roving bistro. Forget the soggy sandwiches; this culinary companion gently heats your meal as you meander down the motorway. It’s like a slow cooker met a lunchbox and decided to go on a road trip. Slide in your favorite dish, hit the road, and by mealtime, you’re dining on deliciousness. Make every meal a moveable feast with this mini marvel. $40

Brilliant Plug-In Smart Home Control

via Brilliant

Jet off on your jaunts with a calm mind, courtesy of the Brilliant Plug-In Smart Home Control. This gadget doesn’t just manage your devices; it’s the maestro of your manor. Lights, cameras, climate—control it all with a tap from anywhere in the world. It’s like having a personal butler for your home, keeping everything in check while you’re out chasing horizons. Return to a home that’s just as you left it, maybe even a little smarter. $400