You can grab all 12 of the Note 9 wallpapers right now

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was officially unveiled this past week on the 9th but you can’t get your hands on it till August 24th. In the meantime, you can grab all 12 of the Note 9 wallpapers and put it on your favorite device instead.

Whether you’re waiting for brand new Galaxy Note 9 to ship or you’re just a fan of high-resolution wallpapers, these are perfect to add to your collection. Below you’ll find all 12 in their original 2560 x 2560 resolution for download.

Why Square

The 2560 x 2560 resolution might seem a little odd considering that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with a 2960 x 1440 resolution screen. This gives the Note 9 a rectangular aspect ratio while the wallpapers are all square. However, there is a good reason for this. The wallpapers are designed to be scrollable as you swipe your home screen.

Dark and Colorful

The wallpaper selection includes some great dark backgrounds, perfect if you have an OLED screen on your device. There are also some with vibrant colors, sure to pop on the Note 9’s Super AMOLED screen or your phone’s screen as well.

Even if you can’t afford a $1000+ phone you can still dress it up like one with these wallpapers. Grab them below and enjoy while we wait for the Galaxy Note 9 to start shipping.

Here’s a gallery of the Wallpapers, but if you’d like to download full-size versions, download the zip here.

Which one is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below. I would have to go with one of the oil and water ones. In particular, I love the first one with the mix of blue and green, two of my favorite colors.