The Force is strong with these AMOLED wallpapers for Star Wars Day

4th May is globally recognized as Star Wars Day. If you don’t know why then ask your local Jedi council. While there are a great number of ways to enjoy today for fans from a galaxy far far away … here are some of our top picks for AMOLED wallpapers for Star Wars Day!

As AMOLED phones are picking up popularity and traction, it’s only fair that the wallpapers for them should also represent the person holding the phone. Whether you’re a fan of the prequels, the original trilogy, or the new one, these wallpapers should definitely give you some strong vibes. No meditation required.

Our picks for AMOLED wallpapers for Star Wars Day

Here are a few additional wallpapers of the above post made in a variety of colors:

You’re free to mix and match the wallpapers to your heart’s content. If you are a Reddit user, then it would be polite to give the image you intend on using an upvote!

Star Wars is still one of the most revered franchises that isn’t showing signs of slowing down. When 2020 alone has given us brand new free content for Star Wars: Battlefront 2, Stars Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Mandalorian, and the return of the animated Clone Wars cartoons, it is tough not being a Star Wars fan in the current geek atmosphere.

While the new trilogy has officially closed the book with the ending of Episode 9, we aren’t expecting any new major media from the franchise any time soon. We will have to settle for video games or streamable content. At least until the situation with COVID-19 improves and production on shows can resume.

Unfortunately, 2020 looks like there will be a massive delay in a lot of Star Wars related content, but 2021 looks more promising as we are keeping our eyes peeled for the latest season of The Mandalorian.

In addition, with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, perhaps they can release another limited edition Star Wars bundle, similar to what they did with the Note 10.

If you enjoyed any of the wallpapers, let us know in the comments section below!