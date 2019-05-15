Write for Us

Looking for a side hustle with the summer season coming up? We’re on the lookout for a couple of new writers and we’d love to consider you for a position.

For summer 2019 we’re adding to our news coverage team. As such, the role calls for time-sensitive content around the news and rumors in the Android and mobile space.

The open position is part-time one and can often work with other schedules. Many of the writers we work with have families, school, and other obligations. Our aim is to provide an environment and culture that doesn’t detract from your normal routines.

If you’re accepted, you’ll get an inside look at the Android space and learn how the tech blogging industry works. Your work will be shared with thousands of daily readers and articles will be read by millions around the world.

Available Position

News & Rumors Team – Staff member will be responsible for coverage of daily news, rumors, and other Android-related topics. Topics will come from a variety of sources including editors, other staff, email, and RSS feeds. These are much more time-sensitive in nature and need to be turned over quickly. Volume level should be an average of 5-10 posts per week.

Candidate Must

…be organized, motivated, and reliable

…be able to meet deadlines and adhere to schedule

…be able to take constructive criticism and advice

…be able to find relevant news stories and collaborate on ideas

…have a strong grasp of English

Details

New hires will typically work within our system for a few weeks, getting the feel of things, and learning whether this is something they want to do. Our culture allows for writers who have jobs, school, and other obligations.

We ask for a couple of weeks to test things out so that you can determine if AndroidGuys is a fit for you. Likewise, we want to make sure that you’re able to commit to a set schedule and produce timely content.

More seasoned writers or those with similar experience may be able to join the paid ranks in a much quicker time frame. We evaluate the position on a case-by-case basis and may offer something immediately.

How to Apply

Please take a few minutes to fill out the form below. We’ll do our best to dig through the applicants and reach out to as many people as possible. We apologize up front if we’re unable to respond to all requests.