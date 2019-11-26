Anker’s audio and charging lines deliver quality on a budget

Since its launch in 2011 Anker has become one of our, and America’s, favorite electronic accessories brand. According to the company, more than 30 million people have chosen its chargers, power banks, and speakers in just eight years. You can count us among those fans.

We are pleased to feature Anker in our latest Gear Up which spotlights some of its best portable devices in both the audio and charging space.

Power

This ultra-thin charging “brick” is the next generation of outlet-powered management. With the latest 3.0 technology, you can charge anything from your phone to even a full-size laptop in only two hours. That tech is made possible by swapping silicon-based components with gallium nitrides. This allows for a more robust and flexible charging adapter.

The Atom also supports compatibility with pretty much anything you can plug into its single USB-C connection. Fast charging for all the major players is here: Apple, Samsung, and Qualcomm. All of this for just $34.99 from Amazon is a steal!

Need something a little more powerful with ports for all your things? Anker has that, too. The PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini is a mouthful of a title but also one of the best home power accessories we’ve seen. This strip is actually a cube, but comes equipped with one USB-C port, two PowerIQ standard USB ports, and two full AC outlets.

All three USB ports get you fast charging with the USB-C pushing up to 18W and the USB-A ports capable of 12W. Rounding out the PowerStrip is a 5-foot cable to plug into your home power outlets. All this makes the Anker PowerPort Strip an awesome compact all-in-one power management option for your household. It’s also only $34 via Amazon.

Going to be traveling for the holidays? The great folks of Anker thought you might. Say hello to the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux. As the name suggests, this small package has a 10,000mAh battery to keep your gadgets charged while away from home.

On top, you have a power LED indicator to always let you know where your capacity stands. The only other input/output on this little guy is a USB-A PowerIQ and a USB-C port. Quick charge is here again on both ports with the same 18W max power output. The USB-C also charges the battery bank itself. At $36 the PowerCore 10000 PD Redux should be in everyone’s overnight bag.

Audio

It’s a good thing you have all those great charging options now to help power all of Anker’s SoundCore audio devices. Whether it’s a full-fledged gathering of your friends and family to some lone listening, Anker has a couple of awesome options.

It’s time to start serenading your loved ones with holiday music over the next few weeks. The Anker Flare Mini could be the perfect companion to your melodies when Bluetooth paired to your devices. This small powerhouse of a speaker has some pretty decent sound with a “flare” of LED colors.

The Flare Mini has a full 360-degree sound with a 5W driver and BassUp technology, providing ample sound for filling a room. Thanks to its 12-hour battery, you can even take it away from a power source, if you want or need. And that ring at the bottom? It offers five modes of customized color that pulses with your tunes.

The Flare Mini is also waterproof with an IPX7 rating so take it with you to the next pool party or liven up your early morning shower. $40 on Amazon

Prefer your music in solitude? Maybe the SoundCore Life Q10 wireless headphones are what you need for Christmas. These over-the-ear cans really have a great sound with Anker’s BassUp tech on board and offer an amazing 60 hours of playback.

When they do finally tire out, you can use USB-C quick charge to get five hours of playback in under five minutes of recharge. The Q10 also has Bluetooth 5.0, dedicated buttons for BassUp, volume controls, and 3.5mm auxiliary connection. When not in use, they easily fold up for storage in your bag. The SoundCore Life Q10 headphones are a solid option at $50 from Amazon.