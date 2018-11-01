Gear Up: Belkin USB Type C chargers and cables

With so many smartphones and electronics having transitioned over to USB Type C for charging, it stands to reason you might need to pick up a couple of new cables or chargers. Sure, you get one with pretty much every device you buy, but who wants to drag a cord around the house or lug it back and forth to school or work?

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

If you’re the proud owner of a new flagship phone, you probably have a handset that relies on USB Type C for its charging port. Moreover, laptops, Pixelbooks, and gadgets like the Nintendo Switch also feature the new standard plug.

We were recently sent a handful of products from Belkin which center around the Type C plug. Having spent some time playing with them and putting them in our cars, home, and office, we’ve found each to be helpful in their own respect.

If you’re looking to pick up some cables or chargers for your devices, check out Belkin’s selection. Without further ado, here’s some info on the various products we’ve tested and are happy to recommend.

USB-C Charger Kit + Cable

This three pack bundle includes a 15W USB-C Home Charger, 5W USB-C Car Charger, and a USB-C to C cable. The 15W allows for safe, and really quick charging of smartphones and tablets. This is roughly 50% faster than what you’d get out of a normal 5W charger.

The cable, which is Type C on both ends, can connect to both the wall charger and the car charger. Moreover, you can use it for file transfers or sharing photos between devices. And, at five feet long, it’s the kind of cable you can tuck away behind a hard-to-reach spot under the desk. Pick this kit up for about $50 directly from Belkin.

BOOST↑UP Quick Charge 3.0 Home Charger with USB-A to USB-C Cable

When what you really care about is charging and getting back out there, you want something that’s super fast. That’s what you get here in the 18W charger that features Qualcomm Charge 3.0 technology. Backwards compatible with QC 2.0 devices, it’s smart enough to know what speeds your device needs.

The included cable is USB C on one end and traditional USB A on the other. At four feet long it’s tested to be tough and works great for syncing files or devices. Add it to the charger and you’re looking at about a half hour to go from empty to around 80 percent full. Now, get back out there. Belkin offers this two-piece kit for around $35.

MIXIT↑ DuraTek USB-C Cable Built with DuPont Kevlar (USB Type-C)

If you’re the type of person who does need to carry a cable with you, the build quality makes all the difference in the world. Chances are you’ve seen a regular cable break at the charging port or even split along the line. That doesn’t happen to strong cables with Kevlar and braided coating.

Backed by a five year warranty, this cable comes in four color options: Black, Gold, Silver, and Rose Gold. You’ll have a hell of a time trying to tangle this one up. The cable is as flexible as anything else you’ve used, but it’s a lot tougher and a whole lot smarter.

The intelligent chip supports up to 60W optimal charging and up to 480Mbps data transfer. Oh, and kiss those breaks goodbye as this cable features a longer neck at the end which can withstand more than 5,000 charges when the cable is bent at 180 degrees. Grab yours for about $30 at Belkin’s website.