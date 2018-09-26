Gear Up: Eufy wants to help create the best smart home experience

Over the last few years, we have been seeing an enormous surge in the number of smart home products. These aren’t just limited to smart speakers or light bulbs, but we have more products now than ever before.

There’s a chance that you have never heard of Eufy before, but you’ll likely be hearing that name a lot more in the future. Eufy is a sub-brand of Anker, the popular charger and headphone maker.

Eufy’s focus is primarily based on smart home products, and its motto is “Smart Home Simplified”. In the past, we have seen products such as the RoboVac, Eufy Genie, and more. Today, we’re taking a look at a few of the other offerings from Eufy and Anker.

Eufy Smart Plug | $22.99

The most simplistic way to make your “dumb” home smart is to install a few smart plugs. Eufy offers two different versions, with a larger regular version, and a smaller version dubbed the Smart Plug Mini.

We were lucky enough to get our hands on the standard Eufy Smart Plug, which does not require any type of hub. This will replace a single outlet in your power strip or wall outlet but is a bit bulky so you’ll have to use it in the right place.

Installation is extremely easy, but as is the case with all of Eufy’s products, you’ll need to install the EufyHome app from the Play Store. This app allows you to turn the Smart Plug on and off from your smartphone.

Once you have paired the app with the Smart Plug, you will be able to view a few different pieces of information:

Energy Usage

Total Runtime

Create Schedules

Set a Timer

Activate ‘Away Mode’

You get all of this in a package that is priced at just $22.99 and is available from Amazon now.

Lumos Smart Bulb | $34.99

Smart light bulbs are a product category that I had never really considered until the Philips Hue system was introduced. However, the issue with Philips is that you need a hub and all of this extra stuff just to get your lights on.

The Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb doesn’t require any of that, provided that you have Wi-Fi and the aforementioned EufyHome app. While there are several smart light bulb offerings from Eufy, we have the White & Color tunable version.

After the Smart Bulb has been paired with your app, then you can adjust the intensity and color of the bulb itself. There are even schedules that can be created so that your light is on when you walk in the door.

This wouldn’t be a smart home product if there weren’t some type of voice controls included. The Lumos Smart Bulb is compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can turn everything on with your voice.

The Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb is available now for just $34.99 with free Prime one-day shipping.

Eufy BodySense Smart Scale | $39.99

While it’s great and everything to turn lights and other electronics on with your voice, what about your body? As someone who suffers from weight issues, it’s important to keep track of what’s going on.

The BodySense Smart Scale has Bluetooth built-in so that it will communicate with the EufyLife app. After it has been calibrated for the first time and you step on it, there will be all kinds of information displayed.

Of course, you will be able to view your weight on the scale itself with the LCD display. However, the BodySense scale measures the following:

BMI

Body Fat Percentage

Water intake

Bone Mass

BMR

Visceral Fat

Muscle

There is even more information provided by the app, of which you will be able to view at just a glance. All of this will help you to figure out how to get to your ideal weight and if there are any issues you should discuss with your doctors.

Other smart scales on the market can cost an arm and a leg. However, the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is priced at just $39.99 with free one-day Prime shipping.