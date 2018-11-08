If you own a smart device from Google or Amazon, you might find that as awesome as it is, things could be a little more convenient. Not so much in what they can do, but where and how they can be placed, physically.

Let’s say, for instance, that you have a Google Home Mini that you’d like to put in your kitchen. The problem? You don’t have any counter space near the open outlets. That’s where something from Mount Genie comes in handy.

A few months back we had the chance to review some of the early generation accessories and were eager to recommend them for anyone who owned one of the connected smart products.

Mount Genie is back with a new lineup for fall, refreshing and expanding its portfolio. We’ve been sent a handful of a few of the new accessories for the Google Home Mini. Moreover, it has new stuff for the Amazon Fire TV Cube, Echo Dot, Google WiFi, and video doorbell systems like Ring.

Here’s a quick primer on a few of the products currently available from Mount Genie.

Google Home Mini Pedestal

A lightweight and interesting device that flips your Google Home Mini on its side. This way you get a more direct line of sight and visuals to help identify when your assistant is working with, and for, you. The rubber bottoms not only absorbs vibration, but it keeps your Home Mini from sliding around around. Available in a handful of colors (Charcoal, Silver, and White), you can purchase them from Mount Genie and Amazon.

Google Home Mini “Affordable Essentials” Outlet Mount

A great way to get your Google Home Mini off the counter or night stand, this is a wallet-friendly accessory for all environments. It works great whether you’ve got a horizontal or vertical layout for the outlet, or if it’s tucked under a counter top or breakfast bar.

Simply snap your Google Home Mini into place, wrap the cord around the back, and plug in. It’s the affordable approach that has us reconsidering where we want to place our digital devices. Actually, it has us thinking we need to pick up more for hallways, too. Pick one up in either black or white for just $8 at Mount Genie and Amazon.

Google Home Mini Backpack Outlet Mount

Not only do we hate giving up precious space on our cluttered shelves and counters, but we’re not fans of that cord, either. Even if it’s a few inches hanging out, it can get in the way.

This solution requires no tools and moves your Home Mini to the wall outlet, essentially removing the cord up in the process. It snaps together in a couple of seconds and plugs right in, using any outlet. Be it portrait, landscape, under a counter, or up on the ceiling, this puts the speaker where you want or need.

Available in three colors (White, Black, and Coral), you can mix and match to your Google Home Mini. These run just $15 a piece at Mount Genie and Amazon.

Google WiFi Outlet Holder Mount [Pro Version]

Having a mesh wireless network is incredibly awesome, but it does rely on the proper placement of your devices. Google WiFi owners can attest to how cool it is; however, they will also tell you that it uses an outlet and sits on a desk or stand, and that’s not always convenient.

This a great solution which lets Google WiFi users set their devices in places they might not have previously considered. All you need to do here is screw the stand in under the wall outlet, and use the same cord. Now you can use hallways and rooms that might have been unusable. Purchase one for only $10 at Mount Genie and Amazon; 2-pack and 3-pack options are also available.

Other Accessories to Consider

Amazon Echo Fire TV Cube Wall Mount – This mount flips the streaming cube 90 degrees, turning it outward. The microphone and controls face the room and the wires are moved to the side or bottom. It goes on in a matter of moments and only requires a screwdriver for installation. Grab it for $11 at Mount Genie and Amazon.

The Package Mat [Basic] – A simple way to let delivery drivers know where to leave packages. Passersby won’t notice it’s there and will keep driving, unaware that your delivery is tucked back out of the way. Priced at $9 through Mount Genie and Amazon.

The Package Mat [Deluxe] – Fitted with a dry erase board, this mat allows the inclusion of custom messages. It’s a good way to leave a key code or let the driver know you’ll be out back to receive the package. These run $15 a piece at Mount Genie and Amazon.

Package Spy for Video Doorbells – A new accessory to complement your Nest or Ring video doorbell – allows the viewing of packages from the video monitor. Ask to see the front door using a mobile app or Home Hub and the mirror reflects the ground below. Priced at $10 at Mount Genie and Amazon.