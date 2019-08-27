Gear Up: The official Samsung Galaxy Note 10 accessories

Released in late August, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 represents some of the best smartphone hardware you can get your hands on. Whether it’s the standard model, the larger version, or even the 5G variant, the flagship device is drool-worthy.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

If you’re among the privileged people who have ordered, or plan to order, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, you’ll want to make sure to get the most from it. That means protecting it, and ensuring you have the right accessories.

We’ve gathered up the official Samsung accessories for the Galaxy Note 10 and list their standout features.

Cases & Covers

LED Back Cover

Why simply cover your case with something opaque when you can actually put one on that provides at-a-glance view of your notifications? That’s right, you can flip your phone over and still see dot matrix-like indicators on the back. Also makes for an interesting light show and countdown for photos! $55 at Samsung (Black, White)

Silicone Cover

Made of soft, non-slip silicone, it’s durable and easy to hold with solid grip. Thanks to its thin material, the case doesn’t add unnecessary bulk to the experience. Precision cuts give you full access to the camera, all ports, and holes. $30 at Samsung (Black, Blue, Silver, Red, Pink, White)

LED Wallet Cover

A multifunctional case that houses credit cards in the interior pocket, the exterior displays LED notifications on the outside. The front cover LED lights notify users of messages, time, incoming calls, and more. Press you phone’s power button while closed and you’ll see all your information. $65 at Samsung (Black, Pink, Red, Silver, White)

S-View Flip Cover

Thin and secure, this case protects your phone but also lets you interact with it while closed. Respond to calls and alarms, control music, and more, all without opening the case up. A great way to show off that sexy Infinity Display, it’s a stylish and practical cover. $50 at Samsung (Black, Pink, Red, Silver, White)

Rugged Protective Cover

Defend your phone with strong, secure case designed to withstand drops and falls. Tested to meet military standards, it also houses a kickstand that makes it easy to watch videos in a landscape orientation. $40 at Samsung (Black, Silver)

Leather Back Cover

For when you want to protect your phone and maintain a degree of professionalism. Made of genuine leather, it offers up excellent grip without heft or unwanted thickness. About as thin as you can get and still look like a boss. $55 at Samsung (Black, Blue, Red, Silver, White, Tan)

Charging

Wireless Charger Stand 15W

Compatible with a whole host of devices, this charger lets you refresh the battery quickly and without cables. Get up to 15W wireless charging output on the Galaxy Note 10+ or up to 12W for other models. Other details include LED indicator lights, a cooling fan, and the ability to charge in portrait or landcape orientation. $80 at Samsung (Black, White)

25W USB-C Fast Charging Wall Charger

Because that old charger you’ve got lying around just won’t do your phone justice, this one delivers super-fast (up to 25W) power. Plug in any device with Power Delivery (PD) and get the quickest speeds possible. With up to 3 Amps, it’s far better than your first-gen 1A charger. $35 at Samsung (Black, White)

Cables and Accessories

Galaxy Note10 S Pen

Easily the most functional and feature-rich stylus from Samsung yet, the Note 10’s S Pen offers up 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. This is no generic replacement; it’s the real deal with remote controls, and ties into your phone’s apps and tools. $30 at Samsung (Black, Blue, Silver, White)

USB-C Headphone Jack Adapter

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Note 10 doesn’t have a headphone jack, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use your current headphones. This small dongle converts the USB C port into a 3.5mm jack, and is perfect for the aux cord in your car. Converts digital files to analog (up to 24bit/192kHz). $15 at Samsung

USB-C to USB-C Cable

Charge your Galaxy Note 10 or any other USB-C device or use the cable to sync your photos, music and data. Connect it to your laptop or PC and transfer files at lightning fast speeds. The cable transfers up to 5 amps & 20 volts of power output for charging USB-C devices. $15 at Samsung (Black, White)