Win a Google Pixel 2 and Brother multi-function printer!

We recently published a post on how mobile printing is in 2018 and how it has come such a long way over the last few years. Thanks to the Mopria Alliance, the out-of-box experience for devices running Android 8.0 or newer means you can print from your phone just as easily as you would from your PC.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

If you haven’t had the chance to read the post entitled “Printing from an Android phone is easy thanks to Mopria“, we certainly recommend you do. Our team recently put the experience to the test and came away finding it refreshingly easy to print from an Android phone.

As indicated in that article, we were sent a phone and a printer from our extremely generous friends at the Mopria Alliance.

We loved the experience; the phone (Google Pixel 2) is one of the best you’ll find on the market. For a variety of reasons, it’s one of our favorites of all time. The printer, a multi-function unit from Brother, is excellent for home and office, providing print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities.

Together, the two devices make for a winning combination, and one which any household or work environment would benefit from. So… guess what!

We Want You to Know How Awesome it is!

Our partners at Mopria are providing us with a second phone and printer combination just for us to give away. That’s right, one of you lucky readers is going to end up with the Google Pixel 2 and Brother MFC-J985DW multi-function printer!

The Rules

First things first. This one is limited to residents of the US only; we’re sorry to deliver that out of the gate, but we don’t want to hide from it.

When we choose our winner, you’ll be contacted for your shipping address. You must be 18 to enter and have a US address.

In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.

Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys on Twitter, following Mopria on Twitter, and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory, but you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.

This contest will run from right now until 11:59PM EST on September 30, 2018.

We’d like to thank Mopria one more time for teaming up with us on this giveaway.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



About Mopria Print Service

Mopria Print Service is an Android system app that allows you to print to multiple printer brands without having to download an individual app for each printer you encounter. It saves you both time and valuable disk space.

Easily print photos, web pages and documents when your mobile device is connected to a Mopria® certified printer through a wireless network or using Wi-Fi Direct®. For more information, you can check out the video below on how to print using Mopria.