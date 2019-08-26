Win a Huawei Band 3e fitness tracker from AndroidGuys and Huawei!

Did you hear? Today is a holiday for man’s best friend! Yes, that’s right, today is National Dog Day! To celebrate our fine four-legged friends, AndroidGuys and Huawei are teaming up to bring you another awesome giveaway.

As you might have guessed, this is your opportunity to win a brand new Huawei Band 3e fitness tracker. Pop this thing on your wrist and watch as your steps go up while you take Fido out for his daily walks. See how many calories you’ve burned as you chase your buddy around the dog park, or find out just how long that walk actually was with distance tracking and total workout time tracking.

The Huawei Band 3e does a ton. It’s got a step counter, calorie burned counter, walking distance tracker, step length, impact landing, total workout time and much much more in an attractive little package. It all syncs to the Huawei Health app so you can stay on top of your workout game (or your dog walking game!). And if you’ve got a water dog, you can leave your tracker on as it has up to 50m of water resistance.

One of our favorite features of the Band 3e might just be the multiple wearing modes. Yes, it comes with a band like most fitness trackers, but you can also pop it out of the band and keep it in your pocket, attach it to your belt loop, shoestrings or anything else you can think of. The silicone band is nice, but if you want to do your own thing, the Band 3e gives you that freedom.

So, what do you need to do to win? Not much. Below you’ll find a widget that gives you one free entry. All you have to do is enter your email address so we know who to contact when we pick a winner. This contact information will not be shared with any other parties by AndroidGuys. If you want some more entries, we’ve made that easy too. You can follow us and Huawei on our social channels and share this post on social media for more entries. Not your thing? That’s cool, dawg.

All US residents 18 and older are eligible to enter. The winner will be chosen at random on Monday, September 2 and will have seven (7) days to claim their prize. Once that time expires, a new winner will be chosen. Friends and family of employees of AndroidGuys or Huawei are not eligible to enter.

Good luck!

