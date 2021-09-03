When it comes to your mobile service, I’m sure you’ve heard all of the big names out there like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. However, I’m sure you’ve also noticed the premium prices each one of these mobile providers charges. Cell service through one of these carriers can oftentimes run you upwards of $60 or more a month for a single line.

What if I told you there was a cheaper way to get service using the same towers the mobile giants use? Welcome to the world of Mobile Virtual Network Operators, companies that lease the same towers as the big boys but charge a fraction of the cost.

One of those companies happens to be Affinity Cellular, keep reading to find out more about this MVNO and the plans it offers.

About

Affinity Cellular has been in business since 1993 providing members of AAA cellular phone service. It runs on the Verizon network and saves subscribers money by purchasing minutes at lower rates and packaging them into plans.

Plans

Affinity Cellular offers contract-free plans for casual phone users who don’t require many minutes or data and who are looking to save some money. Voice-only plans start as low as $10 per month or you can get an unlimited everything plan for as little as $60 a month.

Family plans are supported by adding additional members to your current plan for $14 per user for up to five people, with the exception of the $10 and $15 voice-only plans, as well as the Unlimited plan. Furthermore, AAA members get access to exclusive discounts.

Plans without data

$10 per month – 350 minutes + 350 text messages

$15 per month – 500 minutes + 500 text messages

$20 per month – unlimited minutes

$24 per month – unlimited minutes + text messages

Plans with data

$20 per month – 1500 minutes + unlimited text messages + 1GB data

$25 per month – unlimited minutes + unlimited text messages + 1GB data

$28 per month – unlimited minutes + unlimited text messages + 2GB data

$30 per month – unlimited minutes + unlimited text messages + 3GB data

$35 per month – unlimited minutes + unlimited text messages + 5GB data

$50 per month – unlimited minutes + unlimited text messages + 15GB data

$60 per month – unlimited minutes + unlimited text messages + unlimited data

Can you bring your own device?

Affinity Cellular allows you to bring your own device as long as it is compatible with its network. You can use the BYOD device checker from the website to check if your device is eligible. Affinity Cellular also sells phones via its storefront if you need one or your current phone is incompatible.

Where to learn more

More information can be found on Affinity Cellular’s website or on the company’s FAQ page.