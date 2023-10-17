BLU Products is a US-based smartphone company that is known for its affordable and unlocked smartphones. BLU phones are typically popular among budget-minded consumers and those who are looking for a smartphone that can be used on multiple networks.

As of October 2023, BLU Products offers a variety of smartphones in different price ranges. Here is an overview of the key devices available from BLU Products today:

BLU BOLD N3

The BLU BOLD N3 is the company’s flagship smartphone for 2023. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The BLU BOLD N3 is a good choice for users who want a mid-range smartphone with good performance, features, and value for money. It is a good option for general users and gamers alike.

BLU BOLD N2

The BLU BOLD N2 is a slightly less expensive alternative to the BLU BOLD N3. It shares many of the same features as the Pro model, but it has a slightly slower MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The BLU BOLD N2 also has a dual-lens rear camera system with a 64MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

The BLU BOLD N2 is a good choice for users who want a mid-range smartphone with good performance and features at a more affordable price. It is a good option for general users and gamers alike.

BLU F92 5G

The BLU F92 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone with 5G connectivity. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The BLU F92 5G is a good choice for users who want a budget-friendly smartphone with 5G connectivity. It is also a good option for users who want a smartphone with a high refresh rate display.

BLU G91S

The BLU G91S is a budget-friendly smartphone with a large battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The BLU G91S is a good choice for users who want a budget-friendly smartphone with a large battery. It is also a good option for users who want a smartphone with a high refresh rate display.

BLU G61S

The BLU G61S is a budget-friendly smartphone with a quad-lens rear camera system. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a quad-lens rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The BLU G61S is a good choice for users who want a budget-friendly smartphone with a quad-lens rear camera system. It is also a good option for users who want a smartphone with a high refresh rate display.

Who is the target user for each BLU Products device?

BLU BOLD N3: Mid-range users, gamers

BLU BOLD N2: Mid-range users, budget-minded users

BLU F92 5G: Budget-minded users, users who want a smartphone with 5G connectivity

BLU G91S: Budget-minded users, users who want a smartphone with a large battery

BLU G61S: Budget-minded users, users who want a smartphone with a quad-lens rear camera system

Overall, BLU Products offers a variety of affordable unlocked smartphones to choose from. BLU phones are a good option for budget-minded consumers and those who are looking for a smartphone that can be used on multiple networks.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.