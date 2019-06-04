Boost Mobile Buyer’s Guide (June 2019)

Just about everyone is familiar with the top-tier wireless service providers in Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. They’re the so-called “Big Four” and they seem to collectively own the space.

For every one of the aforementioned major network operators listed above there are a number of other players in the space. These smaller, lesser known entities operate using the towers and infrastructure from the big names but with their own rates, customer service, and phone selection.

These prepaid Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) include the likes of Metro, Boost Mobile, and Cricket Wireless. These brands license towers from T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T, respectively.

Let’s take a closer look at Boost Mobile and learn about it the brand, its rates, and features.

About

Boost Mobile operates in the United States as a Sprint subsidiary and utilizes the tier-one carrier’s CDMA/LTE networks. Initially targeted at a younger demographic of teens and early adults, its campaigns have featured the likes of Nick Cannon, Kanye West, Fat Joe, and Master Shake of Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Rate Plans

Boost rate plans are no-contract, meaning you can go month-to-month with no long-term agreement or cancellation fees. Moreover, they do not charge for going over your allotted data and taxes are included in the cost.

$35/month: Unlimited talk, text and 3GB of high-speed data

$50/month: Unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data w/ 12GB hotspot

$60/month: Unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data w/ 30GB hotspot

$80/month: Unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data w/ 50GB hotspot

Although Boost offers three plans with unlimited high-speed data there are differences between them. Each has a specific amount of data which can be used for mobile hotspot capabilities.

Additionally, consumers can choose the option that works best for video and music, international calling, and customer service needs. Some may not care whether video is streamed at 1080p or if audio is at 1.5Mbps.

Multiple Lines

Customers interested in family plans or multiple lines can do so with discounted pricing. As of today Boost Mobile offers a $20 discount when adding a line to one of the unlimited plans.

Limited Time “Unlimited Gigs” Offer

For a limited time Boost Mobile is offering a four-line rate plan for $100 when switching from another carrier. Each line gets unlimited data, talk, and text and provides for up to 1GB of hotspot.

Other Boost Features and Offerings

Boost Mobile provides a handful of extras to its customers, most of which can pair with the various rate plans. Details include international calling, extra data, HD video streaming, and phone insurance.

Handset Selection

Taking a look at the current lineup of Android phones offered through Boost we find familiar names from brands like LG, Samsung, and Motorola. There are also devices from the likes of Coolpad, ZTE, and Wiko, too.

As is the case with many prepaid providers, selection is a mixed bag and skews more toward affordability versus power user. With that said, we do recognize there are some incredibly robust and current models, including the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

For those looking to save money there are also a handful devices which are certified pre-owned, meaning that although they were once used by someone else, they come with a guarantee/warranty.

Bring Your Own Device

You can often use your current CDMA phone, especially if it was previously paired with Sprint. Head to Boost’s website to check whether your specific model is supported.

Also, we’re seeing a growing trend of unlocked phones with support for Sprint/Boost bands. Examples include the Motorola E and G series as well as Blu S1 and Essential Phone.