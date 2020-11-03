Boost Mobile Buyer’s Guide (November 2020)

Just about everyone knows the names of the “Big Three” top-tier wireless service providers: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. But, for every one of these major network operators there are a number of others with their own rates, customer service, and phone selection.

These prepaid Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) license towers from the big names in the space.

Let’s take a closer look at Boost Mobile and learn about it the brand, its rates, and features.

About Boost Mobile

Following the Sprint and T-Mobile merger, DISH has acquired Boost Mobile. Boost Mobile operates in the United States with a nationwide CDMA/LTE network for coverage. It offers pre-paid rate plans which means no long term contracts or obligations.

Taxes and fees are included and include unlimited talk, text, and data. Additionally, the come with mobile hotspot capabilities and unlimited music streaming.

What deals does Boost offer?

Boost Mobile offers a four-line rate plan for $100 when switching from another carrier. Each line gets unlimited data, talk, and text and provides for up to 1GB of hotspot.

What are Boost’s rate plans?

Boost does not charge for going over your allotted data and taxes are included in the cost. Each plan comes with unlimited data, but only a set amount of it is high speed.

$35/month: Unlimited talk, text and 3GB of high-speed data

$35/month: Unlimited talk, text and 6GB of high-speed data (Walmart Exclusive)

$50/month: Unlimited talk, text, and 35GB high-speed data w/ 12GB hotspot

hotspot $60/month: Unlimited talk, text, and 35GB high-speed data w/ 30GB hotspot

Although Boost offers multiple plans with “unlimited” data there are differences between each. Consumers can choose the option that works best for video and music, international calling, and customer service needs. For instance, some may not care whether video is streamed at 1080p or if audio is at 1.5Mbps.

5 Plans Under $50

Boost recently revised its plans to create five options which cost less than $50 per month. Each comes with its own amount of data and some of them are for new, in-store customers.

$10/month: Unlimited talk, text, and 1GB 4G LTE, mobile hotspot (New in-store customers only)

$15/month: Unlimited talk, text, and 2GB 4G LTE, mobile hotspot (New in-store customers only)

$25/month: Unlimited talk, text, and 5GB 4G LTE, mobile hotspot (New customers only)

$35/month: Unlimited talk, text, and 10GB 4G LTE, mobile hotspot

$45/month: Unlimited talk, text, and 15GB 4G LTE, mobile hotspot

The $HRINK-IT! plan rewards subscribers for making on-time payments. The price drops five bucks after three payments; it drops another five after six payments. In short, you start out at $45/month and get to $35/month after paying your bill on time for half of a year.

Can I do multiple line accounts at Boost Mobile?

Customers interested in family plans or multiple lines can do so with discounted pricing. As of today Boost Mobile offers a $20 discount when adding a line to one of the unlimited plans.

There are currently two rate plans which offer Boost subscribers unlimited data, one for three-line accounts and one for four lines.

Other Boost features and offerings

Boost Mobile provides a handful of extras (Boost Extras) to its customers, most of which can pair with the various rate plans. Details include international calling, extra data, HD video streaming, and phone insurance.

Boost Mobile offers a $25 referral credit for anyone you have sign up for its service. Both get an account credit once your friend activates, pays for an eligible monthly plan and registers their new number.

A Boost Perks mobile app lets customers save money with partner brands such as AMC, Papa John’s Sams’s Club, Costco, and others.

What phones does Boost offer?

Take a peek at the current lineup of Android phones offered through Boost and you’ll find familiar names from brands like LG, Samsung, and Motorola. There are also devices from the likes of Coolpad, ZTE, and Wiko, too.

As we often see with a lot of prepaid providers, phone selection is a mixed bag, leaning more more toward affordability as opposed to performance. With that said, we do recognize there are some incredibly robust and current models, including the Samsung Galaxy S20.

For those looking to save money there are also a handful devices which are certified pre-owned, meaning that although they were once used by someone else, they come with a guarantee/warranty.

Can I use my own phone with Boost Mobile?

You can often use your current CDMA phone, especially if it was previously paired with Sprint. Head to Boost’s website to check whether your specific model is supported. Also, we’re seeing a growing trend of unlocked phones with support for Sprint/Boost bands.