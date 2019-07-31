Cheap cell phone plans that use the T-Mobile network

Each of these carriers offer rate plans and services that are often considerably cheaper than going through T-Mobile. Here's a few of the cheapest and best options.

T-Mobile is currently the third most popular wireless service provider in the United States, but it’s not the only one that uses its towers. Indeed, as we see with the other carriers, many brands and services pay for access to its network.

Each of these mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) offers its own rate plans, phone selection, billing, and customer service. These companies simply rely on T-Mobile for cellular coverage.

If you have T-Mobile and want to switch providers, you might want to hold on to your device. After all, you paid for it and aren’t ready to give it up. Or, maybe you just love the coverage.

We’ve gathered up some of the cheapest rate plans you can find for the various carriers that use T-Mobile’s network. This isn’t every option available, but rather a list of the ones we like best.

Consumer Cellular

Google Fi

Metro by T-Mobile

Mint Mobile

Net10

Republic Wireless

Simple Mobile

Straight Talk

For $30 per month subscribers receive unlimited talk and text with 2GB of data. Given that the carrier’s target demographic is for senior citizen this ought to be plenty of data. In a related note, AARP members can save 5% on their monthly bill. Bring Your Own Device: YES

The great thing about Google Fi is that you only pay for the data that you consume. While we pegged this particular option at 2GB of high-speed data, you could go higher or lower. Data is just $10 per gigabyte and it’s prorated and/or refunded each billing cycle. Click here for a referral credit of $20 upon staying active 30 days. Bring Your Own Device: SELECT MODELS

With considerably much more data than most other carriers at this price point, the Metro plan gives users 10GB of 4G LTE to consume. And, to make things even better, the music streamed over 40+ services doesn’t even count against usage. Bring Your Own Device: YES

Mint Mobile | Introductory 8GB Plan ($20)

The great thing about Mint Mobile is that it gets cheaper the longer you commit to using the service. As if that weren’t enough, it also offers an introductory discount for signing up. Indeed, you get 8GB of data each month at just $20 per month. Once the first 90 days are up you only spend $35 for the same plan, which is still incredible. Bring Your Own Device: YES

Among the cheapest rate plans you’ll find with “unlimited” data, this $20 option gives subscribers 1GB of high speed access. Hit the threshold and speeds are slowed to 2G for the rest of the month, but that might not matter to its target users. Also comes with unlimited talk and text. Bring Your Own Device: YES

Republic Wireless | Unlimited Talk, Text, and 3GB Data ($30)

As a service that relies on Wi-Fi for coverage first, it’s a wonderful option for consumers who spend much of their day on hotspots and wireless routers. For your money you get all the talk and text you can handle plus 3GB data. While these rates are already competitive, you can save even more by opting for the annual plan. Bring Your Own Device: SELECT MODELS

Simple Mobile | $25 Unlimited Plan ($25)

Customers have unlimited calling and messaging in this plan, plus up to 3GB of data at 4G LTE speeds. Worried about overages? Fear not. Once you hit the data limit speeds are slowed for the remainder of the billing cycle. Save a few bucks on your first three months and get the plan at just $20 per month. Bring Your Own Device: YES

Straight Talk | Unlimited Plan with 3GB ($35)

Pick up unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of high speed data for the price of a steak dinner. Of course, you can have more data after hitting the threshold, but it’s slowed to 2G for the rest of the billing cycle. Save a buck on your plan each month by signing up for automatic refills. Bring Your Own Device: YES