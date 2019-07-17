Cheap cell phone plans that use the Verizon network

Each of these carriers offer rate plans and services that are often considerably cheaper than going through Verizon. Here's a few of the cheapest and best options.

Verizon might be the largest wireless service provider in the United States, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one that uses its towers. Indeed, there are other brands and services which pay for access to Verizon’s network.

Each of these mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) offers its own rate plans, phone selection, billing, and customer service. These companies simply rely on Verizon for cellular coverage.

If you have Verizon and want to switch providers, you might want to hold on to your device. After all, you paid for it and aren’t ready to give it up. Or, maybe you just love the coverage.

We’ve gathered up some of the cheapest rate plans you can find for the various carriers that use Verizon’s network. This isn’t every option available, but rather a list of the ones we like best.

CREDO Mobile

GreatCall

Net10

Straight Talk

Total Wireless

TracFone

US Mobile

Visible

CREDO Mobile | 1GB Shared Data ($50)

For $50 per month subscribers can have unlimited talk and text with 1GB of data. If you tend to use WiFi for much of your data consumption, this may be a good option. Also includes unlimited calls to Canada and Mexico. Oh, and feel good knowing a portion of your bill goes to nonprofits. Bring Your Own Device: NO

Designed with senior citizens in mind, this rate plan gives customers unlimited talk, text, and 100MB high-speed data for its Jitterbug smartphone. Additionally, it comes with a health and safety package with 5Star Service for emergency situations. Bring Your Own Device: NO

Among the cheapest rate plans you’ll find with “unlimited” data, this $20 option gives subscribers 1GB of high speed access. Hit the threshold and speeds are slowed to 2G for the rest of the month, but that might not matter to its target users. Also comes with unlimited talk and text. Bring Your Own Device: YES

Straight Talk | Unlimited Plan with 3GB ($35)

Pick up unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of high speed data for the price of a steak dinner. Of course, you can have more data after hitting the threshold, but it’s slowed to 2G for the rest of the billing cycle. Save a buck on your plan each month by signing up for automatic refills. Bring Your Own Device: YES

Unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of 4G LTE data is yours for just $35 per month. Enroll in automatic bill payment and you can get it for just $33.20. Run out of data? A $10 data card adds another 5GB to your account and it never expires. Bring Your Own Device: YES

If you’re not the kind of person who needs to make or receive many calls each month, this might be a good way to go. Also a solid choice for those who use WhatsApp, Snapchat, or Hangouts for chatting instead of phone-to-phone texting. Included for $45 are 750 minutes (12.5 hours) talk time, 1,000 text messages, and 1.5GB data. Add data for $10 per gigabyte if you need more or go with the 2GB plan for $50/month. Bring Your Own Device: YES

US Mobile | Unlimited Plan with 15GB ($30)

This no-contract plan includes unlimited talk and text, plus 15GB data at “fast” speeds, or up to 5Mbps. Pay an extra ten bucks per month, though, and you can have it without any throttling. There are no overage charges for hitting the data allowance; speeds are just slowed to 2G for the remainder of the billing period. Bring Your Own Device: YES

As the only rate plan offered at this carrier, $40 per month gives subscribers unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data. Normally it is capped at 5Mbps speeds, but a limited time promotion has removed that throttle for new and existing customers. Also includes mobile hotspot up to 5Mbps. The big catch, for now, is the limited device compatibility. Bring Your Own Device: LIMITED